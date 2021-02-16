Escondido schools keep on-campus learning despite COVID-19 outbreak

ESCONDIDO – The Escondido Union School District will continue in-person learning despite almost 200 students and staff having to quarantine because of COVID-19 outbreaks since returning to in-person learning on Feb. 2.

As of Feb. 9, the EUSD’s website dashboard reported 188 in quarantine (158 students, 30 staff members), the district reported a total of 96 in quarantine just two days after classes were reopened.

Most of those are from Mission Middle School, which had 32 quarantined students and 10 quarantined staff members as of Feb. 9 and Farr Avenue, which had 44 students and 5 staff members under quarantine. Quarantines will last for 10 days. At Pioneer Elementary, 25 students and 4 staff members are under quarantine.

Since September 2020, the district has seen 476 positive COVID-19 cases, 942 quarantined students and 271 quarantined staff members.

The district held a board meeting on Feb. 11 to discuss the district’s reopening and decided to maintain in-person learning despite the rising number of students and staff being quarantined.

“It is imperative that we are united in our efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in order to prevent another surge, to keep our community safe, and to maintain on-campus instruction. This means we need your cooperation with all pandemic protocols,” the district said.

The district also said that the cases were not transmitted at the schools and that they involve individuals who were already infected when they got on campus.

Back in December, EUSD issues a temporary suspension on in-person learning after a high number of quarantines led to staffing shortages.

According to the district’s dashboard, there were more than 300 students and roughly 100 staff members quarantined when the suspension was implemented.

The district then further postponed the on-campus learning start date from Jan. 12 to Feb. 2.

On the EUSD website, the district has listed reminders as students continue on-campus learning, urging families to stay cautious:

“Do not send your child to school if they are sick in any way; if they are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test; if your child has symptoms of or has tested positive for COVID-19; or if your child has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Wear a face mask at all times outside of your home. Wash hands frequently.

Maintain physical distance when engaging with anyone outside your household. Avoid all unnecessary gatherings.”

EUSD’s no-cost food distributions will continue as scheduled.