Encinitas-based networking group thrives on connection, purpose

ENCINITAS — What began as a small coffee meetup has blossomed into a vibrant community of more than 400 local entrepreneurs, thanks to The Group, a heart-centered business network founded by June An.

Each Friday at 9 a.m., members gather at Goodonya Organic Eatery in downtown Encinitas, sharing a common mission: to inspire, support, and uplift one another in both business and personal growth. The meetings blend professional development with genuine human connection, creating a space where entrepreneurs can feel seen, heard and encouraged.

An, a local entrepreneur, launched The Group after facing his own struggles with burnout and isolation in business. His goal was to create the kind of supportive community he once needed.

“I created The Group to be whatever people need it to be,” An told The Coast News. “A place to be seen, heard, supported and inspired in business and life.”

The Group has grown alongside a rising need for meaningful peer connection. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses account for over 99% of all companies in California. While traditional networking groups often focus on referrals, The Group stands out for its heart-centered approach and emotional intelligence. This model resonates in today’s increasingly digital and frequently disconnected professional world.

Each Friday meeting includes guest introductions, two spotlight speakers, and a group discussion on a rotating business or life-related topic. Attendees range from first-time founders to seasoned professionals, community leaders, and solopreneurs.

Jared Knapp of Jared’s Leads, a regular participant, said the experience offers something rare.

“As a business owner, I’m always looking for real conversations, not surface-level networking,” Knapp said. “The SD Group is full of people who lead with heart. Everyone is there to grow, share, and connect without pretense. I show up each week excited to hear someone’s story, lend support, and contribute however I can.”

John Rotchford of Insight Seminars agreed, calling The Group “a special collection of heart-centered, conscious business leaders committed to supporting each other for the highest good of all concerned.”

Beyond its weekly gatherings, The Group has expanded into a broader ecosystem of connection. Offerings now include men’s and women’s support circles, social mixers, a pickleball club for casual networking, and “The Heart of the Matter” podcast, which features member stories and inspiring conversations on life and business. These programs reflect the community’s growing commitment to supporting the whole person, not just the entrepreneur.

Most recently, An has launched The Good Group Studios, a partnership between The Group and Goodonya, “to help professionals and creatives share their message, launch podcasts, and create meaningful content that connects with the community.”

But it’s more than just a studio. You can also rent the space for events, workshops, or photoshoots, making it a versatile hub for growth, storytelling, and impact.

Among its active members is intuitive success coach and author Abby Gooch, founder of The Intuitive Child and Life Force Connection, a coaching and certification school. Gooch said the group reflects the heart of her work — helping people grow from within by connecting to their intuition.

“The heart is the central theme,” she said. “Each person brings something special to the room, and together we create something bigger than any one of us could do alone.”

That sense of unity is echoed by screenwriter Laney Raynr, who describes The Group as “a really unique opportunity with strong and confident people who know what kind of mark they want to make on the world.”

The Group continues to grow, drawing new members each week who are seeking more than just referrals — they’re looking for genuine connection and purpose. And for many, that’s precisely what they find.

To learn more, visit www.thegroupcoastal.com and experience one of their uplifting “Feel Good Fridays” for yourself. Magic happens every week.

Abby Gooch is a guest contributor to The Coast News. She is a member of The Group SD, author and founder of Life Force Connection, The Intuitive Child and One Heart Global.