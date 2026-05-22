Snyder Diamond showroom marks first year in Solana Beach

SOLANA BEACH — Home design retailer Snyder Diamond is marking the first anniversary of its Solana Beach showroom as the company expands its presence in the San Diego market.

The family-owned company, founded in 1949, opened the showroom at 118 S. Cedros Avenue in the Cedros Design District last year to serve homeowners, designers and trade professionals in North County and the greater San Diego region.

According to the company, the showroom features kitchen, bath, outdoor living and decorative plumbing products from more than 300 manufacturers, including Sub-Zero, Wolf, Miele and Thermador.

“For over seven decades we’ve sourced the globe for brands that meet our strict technical and design standards,” President and CEO Russ Diamond said in a statement. “With our permanent footprint in Solana Beach, we are bringing a portfolio of over 300 global luxury manufacturers directly to the San Diego market.”

Showroom Manager Brandon Drake said the location serves residential and commercial projects throughout the region.

“Whether we are collaborating with a designer on a residential refresh in Del Mar or a developer in a commercial project downtown San Diego, our goal is to move complex, commercial-grade requirements from the blueprint to reality with zero friction,” Drake said in a release.

Snyder Diamond operates four Southern California showrooms in Solana Beach, Santa Monica, Pasadena and Van Nuys.