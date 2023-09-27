Olde Ivy Antiques is now Ocean Tide Interiors

In 1998, Carlsbad Village was filled with antique shops, and Olde Ivy Antiques was in the center of State Street. The owner, Lynne Petersen, says she wasn’t a collector, but instead one who liked to infuse antiques into new decor.

As time went on, and the many antique shop owners retired, the area changed. The addition of clothing stores, salons and other businesses created a more diverse shopping area.

Knowing the shopper was in the area for not just antiques, Lynne curated her products to reflect an eclectic mix of old and new.

“I was learning that we needed to stay relevant and evolve with the times. Being at the beach, I saw an opportunity to offer a coastal flair, by adding seaside accessories and gifts. Locals and visitors responded, and it became our trademark.”

Having a shop in town for 25 years, she said: “It is so exciting to see how much Carlsbad Village has grown over the years. I love its history and its resilience, enduring the many economic changes. The development of new housing in the village has transformed the area from not only a vacation destination but also to a place to call home. Our many restaurants, shops, spas and arts and entertainment offerings complete the experience.”

“Seeing my customers immersing themselves in the beach lifestyle, and wanting this look in their homes, I wanted to offer a more complete shopping experience. We now have expanded categories of product lines, including furniture, art, lighting, rugs, and custom made-to-order upholstered items, and offer design services. Our curated vintage shops continue to be part of the shopping experience, offering a variety of unique antiques, books, jewelry, records and garden salvage.”

Celebrating 25 years in business, Lynne looks back on the journey and how they’ve grown. “We are proud to be the ‘go-to’ destination for coastal home decor and vintage finds in Carlsbad Village. We couldn’t have done it without the support of our local community, our visitors who come back each year and our new customers just discovering us. I’m humbled and grateful.”

As of this month, Olde Ivy Antiques has a new name…Ocean Tide Interiors. “I wanted our name to reflect who we are today, with our expanded and elevated offerings, while still featuring our unique vintage shops. We look forward to sharing with you all that is yet to come!”

Stop in to see the transformation for yourself at 2928 State Street, Carlsbad, CA ~ 760-729-8607 ~ www.oldeivyantiques.com.