Oceanside homicide suspect, victim identified

OCEANSIDE — Police have identified a homicide suspect, who died after exchanging fire with police, and his victim with whom he was in a relationship.

Oceanside Police responded to multiple calls about a family disturbance, including reports of gunshots, in the 500 block of Fredricks Avenue on June 22 at approximately 11:56 p.m.

Police discovered a woman inside of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. She did not survive her injuries.

Investigators gathered evidence at the scene that indicated the victim, 34-year-old Kimberly Foster of Oceanside, was killed by a man with whom she was in a relationship.

A few hours later at approximately 2:38 a.m. on June 23, deputies from Riverside County Sheriff’s Office located the homicide suspect, 28-year-old Dorian Larkin, in a vehicle at approximately Interstate 15 and Winchester Road in Temecula.

When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield. Deputies pursued the vehicle through Fallbrook and back into Oceanside.

Eventually, the pursuit ended when Larkin stopped in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 500 block of Vandegrift Boulevard in Oceanside. Larkin exited his vehicle, pulled out a firearm and began shooting at officers. At least one police vehicle was struck by the suspect’s gunfire.

According to Oceanside Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza, an Oceanside officer and a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy returned fire multiple times. The suspect fled on foot through the parking lot with officers chasing him.

At the intersection of Gold and Sol Drive, Larkin died from a gunshot wound. At this point, the San Diego County Medical Examiner has determined Larkin died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The involved officers are Oceanside Police Officer Malcom Cisneros, who has been employed by the department for nine years and is currently assigned as a canine handler, and Riverside County Deputy Richard Schweitzer, who has been employed by the sheriff’s office for about two years and is assigned to patrol.

Per the countywide memorandum of understanding, the San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to the scene to conduct the officer-involved shooting investigation. Detectives are currently gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Atenza said the investigation and review process for officer-involved shootings is extremely thorough. When the unit completes its investigation, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office will review it to determine if the officers bear any criminal liability for their actions.

Oceanside Police and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an administrative investigation into their officers’ discharge of their firearms, Atenza said. The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Attorney’s Office will also be monitoring the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Information specifically about the homicide can also be provided to Oceanside Police at 760-435-4900 or through Crime Stoppers.

Editor’s Note: A previously published story incorrectly indicated that the homicide suspect was killed by officers.