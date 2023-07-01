Actor Alan Arkin dies at age 89

CARLSBAD — Actor Alan Arkin, who won an Academy Award for his role in “Little Miss Sunshine” in 2006 and received four Oscar nominations during his celebrated career has died at his Carlsbad home at age 89, his family announced June 30.

His sons, Adam and Anthony, confirmed their father’s death through Arkin’s publicist.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man,” they said in a statement.

Arkin was a part of the Second City comedy troupe out of Chicago and appeared in “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming” early in his acting career. He won an Oscar for best supporting actor for his portrayal of an off-beat but doting grandfather in “Little Miss Sunshine.” More than 40 years separated his first and last Academy Award nominations between “The Russians Are Coming” in 1966 and “Argo” in 2012. He was also nominated for best actor for “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” in 1968.

Most recently, he starred in the Netflix comedy series “The Kominsky Method” with Michael Douglas. Arkin earned two Emmy nominations for his work in the series.

“Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry,” Douglas wrote on his Instagram page. “My experience working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed. Sincere condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and his family.”

Arkin was born in Brooklyn, New York, and moved with his family to Los Angeles when he was 11. His parents were teachers but were fired during post-World War II’s Red Scare because they were Communists.

Arkin studied acting at Los Angeles City College, California State University, Los Angeles and Bennington College in Vermont.

He married classmate Jeremy Yaffe and they had two sons, Adam and Matthew. Arkin and Yaffe divorced in 1961 and Arkin married actress-writer Barbara Dana. They had one son, Anthony. All three of Arkin’s sons became actors, and Adam was in the TV series “Chicago Hope.” He married his current wife Suzanne, in 1996.

“Such a wonderful, original voice for comedy,” actor Jason Alexander tweeted about Arking. “And on the few occasions I was in his presence, a kind and generous soul. I learned so much from watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless.”

Actor Bradley Whitford posted a clip of ARking from “Little Miss Sunshine” and wrote, “No greater comic actor. No greater dramatic actor. Not a coincidence. This scene is a clinic.”

Ralph Macchio wrote, “Alan Arkin — legendary in every aspect and any genre. His range was and is … beyond! Truly one of a kind.”

Actor/director Rob Reiner called Arkin “a brilliant actor who was a thrill to work with and a thrill to watch work.”