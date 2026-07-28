Obituary – Charles Wesley “West” Leffingwell, DDS.

In loving memory of Charles Wesley “West” Leffingwell, DDS.

November 23, 1934 – May 15, 2026

West was born in La Jolla, CA, November 23rd 1934 and passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Leucadia, CA, May 15th 2026, at 91.

He was a graduate from San Dieguito High School, an undergraduate at University of California, Los Angeles and received his dental license and DDS degree from University of Pennsylvania School of Dentistry; graduating at the top of his class.

West had a unique and progressive dental practice located in Cardiff by the Sea for 41 years.

He was light years ahead of himself learning and utilizing his knowledge to implement leading-edge services that are now becoming recognized as necessary for preventive and quality of life health measures.

He was a lifelong student and was a teacher’s teacher.

He was a wizard in mechanics, constantly building sand buggies, Baja bugs, and numerous vintage vehicles from 1928-1971.

His restored cars won several Best of Show awards in major Southern California car shows.

He enjoyed memberships with the Palomar A’s, the San Diego Woodies, California Dental Association and he was a student of Metaphysics.

He was prolific in his creative projects, from restored cars to works of art and jewelry, culinary delights, and philosophies for living by contributing to the planet and humanity with kindness and competency.

He was the master of a good joke, and he always had a few up his sleeves that he loved to share.

His wit and communication skills were a cornerstone of his personality. He kept that spark lit till the very end.

West is preceded in death by his parents Gertrude and Charles Leffingwell, also residents of North San Diego County. He is survived by his wife of 46 years: Johannah Leffingwell; his brother: John Thomas Leffingwell of Vallejo CA; his children: Kathy Winslow and husband John, Cheri Boggeln and husband Dennis, Thomas Leffingwell and wife Laura, John Charles Leffingwell and partner Nancy, Michael Bender and wife Claudia, step daughters Leah Hoffman and partner Bill, and Catherine Lochner, acquired stepdaughter MaryJo Prather Whitner, his stepson: Dan Shier and wife Amy, his nephew: John Sanford Leffingwell and wife Morgana, and niece: Natasha and husband John, and many family members including 20 grandchildren and 27.5 great-grandchildren, and so many close and dear friends and cousins; you are all treasures.

West Leffingwell was a legend in his own time-a man who lived life to its fullest, never wasting an opportunity to impart wisdom or share a laugh.

His memory will forever be cherished, and his spirit will continue to inspire all who had the privilege to know him.

A Celebration of West’s Life will be held on August 22, 2026, 11:00-3:00, Charlie’s Electric Studio. 710 South Coast HWY 101 Downtown Encinitas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice of North Coast or Palomar A’s.