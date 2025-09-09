Obituary – Sandra “Gypsy” Willis

In loving memory of Sandra “Gypsy” Willis

October 13,1930 – September 3, 2024

Sandra “Gypsy” Willis, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on September 3, 2025, just weeks before her 95th birthday.

In her last few days, she was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren—sharing memories, telling stories, and celebrating her life while the great-grandchildren ran in and out of the house, playing nearby and decorating the driveway and garage with chalk.

She was born on October 13, 1930, in El Paso, Texas. In her teenage years, she spent summers in Pacific Beach, California, staying with her Aunt Gloria, who lived across the street from the Willis family.

(Astoundingly, she remembered when Grand and Garnet were dirt roads!)

It was during those summers that she met a handsome young Naval man, Milton Eugene Willis. Years later, the two married, and in 1957 they settled in Solana Beach, California, where they raised their family.

As part of the “Greatest Generation,” Sandra lived through the Great Depression, World War II, and nearly a century of remarkable change.

Through it all, she carried herself with strength, humor, and resilience.

She loved being “Mom,” “Grandma,” and “GG” to her family. She leaves behind 5 children, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Every one of her grandchildren grew up knowing her well, as she was deeply present in their lives, and she delighted in the company of her great-grandchildren as well.

Sandra remained active and engaged with life until just the last few weeks. She zipped around on her mobility scooter—sometimes to the peril of anything in her path. Though time slowed her body, her spirit remained bright.

Her legacy is one of love, strength, and endurance. She will be deeply missed.

Services will be held on September 17th at 11:30 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Park and Mortuary

4300 Imperial Avenue, San Diego, Ca 92113

(Don’t forget Mom: You are loved as big as the sky, forever and a day, and then some.)