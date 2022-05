In loving memory of Patricia Marie Miller- Robusto.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 32 years. Daughter, Cheryl Miller; two sons Michael Miller and Keith Miller and stepdaughter Annalisa – Robusto.

Patricia was a loving wife and mother. She worked at La Costa spa for 20 years, before retiring.

There will be a Mass at the San Luis Rey Mission in Oceanside on Monday, May 9. Sea Burial on Wednesday, May 11th

We will all miss her dearly.