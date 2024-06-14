Obituary – Clifton Patrick Brownell

In loving memory of Clifton Patrick Brownell

Clifton Patrick Brownell, 32 of San Diego, CA passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2024.

Born in Oceanside, CA, Clifton was the son of Gregory Brownell of San Diego, CA and Elizabeth “Betty” Arnold of Oceanside, CA.

Growing up in Encinitas, CA, Cliff was a passionate fan of the San Diego Chargers, authentic Mexican burritos, and anything with an engine.

Cliff could often be found riding a motorcycle (most likely on one wheel), listening to music or riding passenger alongside his Dad.

Cliff always looked forward to his trips back to Newport, RI, where he would spend time with his extended family. Cliff could be found fishing, riding dirt bikes and eating as many lobsters as he could fit into one trip.

He was at his happiest when he was around his family. Cliff had a true talent for making people laugh and for finding mischief wherever he went – keeping everyone on their toes!

Cliff’s devoted father, Greg Brownell, was his biggest support system and a loyal best friend. Greg will miss Cliff greatly.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Milford and Elizabeth Siegel and his Uncle Joseph Siegel.

Cliff was the youngest of three brothers, leaving behind Matthew and Thomas Brownell whom he loved dearly.

Cliff was the proud uncle to Josslyn Brownell and her loving mother, Ashley Sisto.

Cliff is also survived by his faithful paternal grandparents Clifton and Mary Alice Brownell of Middletown, RI. Along with his Aunt Donna and Uncle Donnie McHenry, Uncle Steven Brownell, Aunt Susan Amelotte, Auntie Tina Brownell and Uncle Jeff Siegel, Cliff leaves behind his crew of RI cousins, Steven Brownell, Donald McHenry, Nicholas Brownell, Peter McHenry, Brianna Ferrara, and Marielle Clair who will greatly miss their youngest cousin, “Cliffy.” Cliff was also lucky enough to gain two cousin-in-laws Stephen Clair and Simone Ferrara whom he loved as bonus older brothers.

In addition to his family, Cliff leaves behind many memories of his time in Tiverton with his truest friend, Pete, and the Thomas family. Cliff had an easy way of attracting friends.

His caring and humorous demeanor drew people to him. Once you met Cliff, you remembered Cliff.

Cliff never forgot to check-in on those he loved and cared for his family and friends immensely. Cliff showed his love through endless phone calls, letters, and the biggest bear hugs.

Aside from being a Brownell, Cliff was most proud to be an uncle. Through his struggles, Cliff never lost the ability to always look forward and never stopped dreaming. His most recent goal was to move back to Rhode Island.

This summer, Cliff will be brought back to Rhode Island and laid to rest surrounded by his family and friends. Cliff will be greatly missed and forever remembered in all of our hearts.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, June 22, 2024 at St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St. & Memorial Blvd, Newport at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Portsmouth Cemetery, Turnpike Ave & Dexter St, Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seamen’s Church Institute, Newport, RI in Cliff’s name:

https://seamensnewport.org/make-a-donation/

Arrangements are by the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For more information, please visit

www.oneillhayes.com.