Obituary – Hilbert Manuel Mercado

In loving memory of Hilbert Manuel Mercado

September 16, 2025

Hilbert Manuel Mercado, 87, of Encinitas quietly and fittingly passed away on Mexican Independence Day. Hilbert was born to Manuel and Ida Mercado in San Diego.

He was extremely proud of his Mexican heritage and reminisced often and fondly of his upbringing in Logan Heights surrounded by loving family, including beloved aunts, uncles and the seven Montes Cousins.

He graduated from St Augustine High School in 1957, served in the U.S. Army and attended San Diego State College, where he pitched on the baseball team.

In 1966, he married Donna Maria Lopez at The Immaculata in San Diego. They were married for 50 years and had two children, Matthew and Alexa.

Together, they were a natural hub for family gatherings, and over the years they welcomed many family and friends to their beautiful homes in Hermosa Beach, Clovis, and finally in Encinitas, where they enjoyed beach life and were devoted parishioners at St. John’s Catholic Church.

Following in Donna’s footsteps after her death, Hilbert volunteered weekly at the church Food Pantry, collecting and providing food to those in need, and he continued to nurture family traditions and support his six grandchildren, attending school functions and sporting events whenever he could.

Hilbert was the first Mexican American hired at Xerox Corporation, where he worked for many years before going into commercial real estate with Coldwell Banker and CB Richard Ellis.

Hilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Ida; his wife, Donna; and his brother, Raymond. He is survived by his son, Matthew (Bianca) of San Diego; his daughter, Alexa (Thorsten) of Willow Creek; his six grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob, Nevaeh, Jaiden, Aysiah, and Gavin; three nephews, Dan, Manuel, and Joseph, and his brothers and sisters-in-law.

He will be missed by all who knew him, including many loving cousins and devoted lifelong friends.

Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1001 Encinitas Blvd. Encinitas