Obituary – Howard Cuney

In loving memory of Howard Cuney

Sept. 13, 1948 – Jun 26, 2025

It is with great sadness that I report the passing of my brother Howard Cuney.

He was born in Long Beach Ca. on Sept. 13 1948, he passed away on June 26 2025 in San Marcos Ca.

He died after a long battle with cancer, he beat the cancer but could not recover from the damage done to his health.

Howard graduated from San Dieguito High School in 1967.

He was an outstanding musician. He started out as a drummer but later switched to guitar. He could as we say, “rip your heart out with three chords”!

We played professionally for many years with some of great musicians in the Encinitas area, including our life long friend Skip Coash (RIP).

Howard was also a talented carpenter and even built a boat or two.

Fishing in Mexico was his favorite hobby. It actually went way beyond hobby, he was a serious fisherman and very good at it. If poles didn’t measure up to the task he would make his own, they were beautiful.

Howard was also very proud of his service in the Merchant Marines during the Viet Nam war era.

We had a large family, five kids. Our parents were cool and gave us a lot of freedom.

Growing up in Encinitas and Leucadia in the ‘60s was heaven. Our older sister Roberta Hart passed in 2023, our two younger sisters “Tinka, (Katherine) Hines and Heidi Beaver passed six and seven years ago. They are missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. I would like to thank the many new and old friends that were with me at his bedside, that came to say good-bye, he loved you all. The Ors and nurses at Kaiser were tops in their care and compassion in this difficult time.

I will miss my brother, my friend and the great music we made together. Bruce Cuney.