Obituary – Donna E. Kaitangian

In loving memory of Donna E. Kaitangian

October 12, 1947 – July 5, 2026

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Donna E. Kaitangian on July 5, 2026 in Carlsbad, CA.

Donna was born on October 12, 1947, and lived a life marked by love, creativity, and compassion.

She will be remembered for her kindness, her strength, and the lasting impact she had on her family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

Donna had a creative spirit and found joy in many hobbies including building intricate LEGO creations, crocheting, and creating beautiful cross-stitch pieces.

She also had a deep appreciation for vintage cars and enjoyed admiring their timeless beauty and craftsmanship.

One of the things that made Donna uniquely herself was her love for her pet rats, which she cared for with great affection and considered cherished companions.

Donna is survived by her husband John Kaitangian, her sisters Uneva Johnson, Terri Lyon and Deena Coffey, and her brother, Thomas (Margie) McLaughlin.

She was preceded in death by her parents Don McLaughlin and Nora McLaughlin, her brothers Ronnie McLaughlin and Jordan McLaughlin, and her sister Nancy McLaughlin.

Though our hearts are heavy with grief, we are grateful for the many years we shared with Donna and for the love and wisdom she gave so freely.

Donna will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.