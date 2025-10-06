Four considered for county treasurer job; Supervisor may run for seat

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will choose a temporary successor to former Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister from a group of four finalists, and residents will get a chance to question the quartet during a public forum later this month.

After interviewing nine candidates during their Tuesday meeting, the supervisors voted to advance David Baker, Lawrence Cohen, Christian Peacox and Detra Williams.

Baker and Williams both work in the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office. Baker is the chief deputy of tax collection, while Williams serves as the special functions manager.

Cohen is chief of staff to Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, and Peacox is the Carlsbad city treasurer.

The board also voted to hold a community forum on Oct. 30, which will allow residents to ask the finalists questions. After reviewing feedback, the board will hold a second public hearing on Nov. 4. According to county officials, “each finalist will have three minutes to make an oral presentation, and supervisors will again have the chance to ask questions.”

Supervisors will vote for one of the finalists on a written ballot, with all votes being read aloud. A finalist must receive at least three votes from board members to be appointed.

The treasurer-tax collector will serve until Jan. 4, 2027, when the term ends.

According to the county, the office collects over $9.1 billion in property taxes annually, including taxes from cannabis businesses and transient occupancy taxes in unincorporated areas. The office also manages the county investment pool and acts as the paying agent for 42 school districts.

In a related matter from Tuesday’s meeting, it was announced that Supervisor Joel Anderson would not participate in the selection because he is considering running for the position. Anderson left the chamber before his colleagues interviewed the nine candidates.

Anderson said he will be making his decision before February, which is the filing deadline.

Following a 23-year career as San Diego County’s treasurer-tax collector, McAllister announced July 25 that he would retire in a week’s time.

McAllister left the position for which he was elected for six terms on Aug. 2, leaving a legacy of “customer service, expanded community outreach and the fiscal health of the county’s treasury,” a county statement read.

Under his tenure, the county posted a 99% collection rate for property taxes and the county’s investment pool earned the highest credit rating.

Additionally, McAllister served as a member of the Board of Retirement for the San Diego County Employees Retirement Association, “ensuring the adequacy” of the $19 billion retirement fund. According to the county statement, he also administered the county’s deferred compensation program, which provides additional retirement options for employees, with approximately 13,000 actively participating.

“Beyond his one-on-one mentorship of countless individuals from diverse backgrounds, Dan has also demonstrated his commitment to empowering others through education,” the statement said. McAllister led annual symposiums focused on financial literacy training for county staff and school district employees.