Obituary – Alexander Roy Schmall

In loving memory of Alexander Roy Schmall

July 18, 1989 – May 28, 2026

Alexander Roy Schmall, affectionately known by many as “Alec the Umpire” was born July 18th, 1989 in San Diego, California.

After a four year battle with Lipo-Sarcoma, Alec quietly passed at his parents’ home in San Diego in the early hours of the morning on May 28th, 2026.

Alec was full of life, devoted to his family and genuinely loved other people.

He will be remembered by all those who knew him for his kindness, caring, amazing sense of humor, tenacity and approachability.

He had a keen whit and was very well read.

He could intelligently discuss any subject from philosophy to science and history or politics and sports on any level.

Always eager to help out, Alec started volunteering as a youth baseball umpire at just thirteen years old.

By the age of fifteen he was a full member of the Baseball Umpires Association.

For a total of 20 seasons Alec umpired over 1000 games until his leg amputation in late 2022 forced him to retire.

Alec also worked for 18 years as a coach at youth baseball camps, taking an assertive interest in developing the skills of the young players.

Among Alec’s other accomplishments was that he earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

He was also a talented artist, painting many beautiful and introspective works of art which are proudly hung in his parents’ home.

Alec enjoyed working on cars, especially his prized Mustang GT; which he highly customized himself.

Another of his hobbies was tabletop Wargaming including the futuristic game Warhammer 40,000 and the WWII game Bolt Action.

He personally hand painted his collection of several hundreds of figures for those games for himself, his brother, his Father and friends.

Alec is survived by his parents; George and Nancy Schmall; His brother, sister-in-law and two nephews, Brent, Jazlynn, Weston and Barrett Schmall; His Grandfather Jack Loffmark; His uncle and Godfather Ronald Delane; His Godmother, Conchetta Lesser; and numerous other beloved Uncles, Aunts and cousins.

Services will be held at 2:00PM on Friday June 26th at St Therese Catholic Church located at 4355 Del Mar Trails Road San Diego, CA 92130.

This will be followed by a celebration of life in the Parish Hall.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers any donations be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America in Alec’s honor.

May God bless the soul of Alexander Roy Schmall!