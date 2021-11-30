Obituary – Gregory Vela

In loving memory of Gregory Vela

1962 – 2021

Greg Vela, 59, passed away November 2 surrounded by his family.

The son of Javier Vela and Rachel Rucoba he was a graduate of Merrillville HS and Purdue University School of Engineering.

Greg spent his career in San Diego in the semiconductors industry, most recently at Sentient Energy as Director Of Revenue, Grid Edge Control.

Married to Donna for 31 years, they raised three children together.

Greg had a passion for life, a big warm smile, a boisterous laugh, and heart of gold. He was a consummate problem solver, deep thinker, master orator, and self-made success.

Greg was driven to make a difference in all the lives of the people he met and it was hard not to learn something from him.

Affectionately, we called him “Pops-apedia” because he had an amazing memory and could easily recall facts.

He was generous with his time, lending himself to coaching his kids and volunteering in the community. Greg’s knowledge of baseball was truly amazing and he was passionate about the life lessons it taught.

Greg was a loving husband and proud father. He spent his time nurturing his children and teaching them the skills to be successful at school, sports, work, and life; never missing a single game, milestone, or accomplishment.

Greg and Donna had a wonderful marriage filled with laughter and love, spending each day together they were true soulmates.

Greg had many interests and passions including fishing, golfing, walks on the beach, hiking, bourbon, and thoroughbred horse racing.

He is survived by his children, Marc, Karen (Kenny) and Eric, his wife Donna, his mother Rachel, sister Libby (Larry) and brother Michael (SanDee).

Celebration of life; Dec. 20, 4:15-5:45 at the Encinitas Community Center.