Obituary – John Joseph Sueppel

In loving memory of John Sueppel

June 7, 1929 – November 7, 2021

John Joseph Sueppel, 92, passed away peacefully at his Cardiff home, surrounded by family and his loving wife, Valetta.

Originally from Iowa, John and his “bride” have lived in San Diego county for most of 70 years.

During that time, Marine Corps. Ssgt. Sueppel served in Korea, worked construction, and served 27 years as firefighter, Encinitas Fire Chief and Rural San Diego County Fire Chief.

He was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Encinitas, and greatly enjoyed cruising and traveling to Europe and Mexico.

He is predeceased by his parents John and Margaret Sueppel, sisters Margaret S. Wierman and Patricia Yoder. Brother Jim (Carralee) Sueppel survives to carry on traditions in Iowa.

John is also survived by his wife of 71 years, Valetta Wildman Sueppel, four children, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

It is known that Grandpa would do anything in his power for his family, and he will be sorely missed.

Funeral is at St. John’s 11AM Monday 12-6-2021 with reception following. Interment will be 12-16-2021 at the Veterans’ Miramar National Cemetery. Donations: St. John’s; Condolences: www.encinitaschapel.com