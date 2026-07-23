Wildfire near Fallbrook 100% contained; no structural damage reported

RAINBOW — A wildfire that burned dangerously close to homes in the rural northeastern reaches of San Diego County reached 100% containment after spreading over steep, rocky terrain.

The blaze, named the Rainbow 3 Fire, erupted for unknown reasons at about 10 a.m. Wednesday along Rainbow Crest Road, near Mordigan Lane and Gomez Creek Road in the unincorporated community of Rainbow, according to Cal Fire.

Ground crews, aided by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters, halted the fire’s forward progress by 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. While the spread was initially halted at an estimated 35 acres, Cal Fire officially downgraded the burn area to 26 acres at 6:40 p.m. due to more accurate mapping. By 8:17 p.m., the fire had reached 90% containment.

Before the flames were subdued, authorities directed residents of about 10 homes immediately threatened by the flames to evacuate and advised others nearby to prepare to leave on short notice. A temporary evacuation point was established for displaced residents at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1200 Old Highway 395, in Fallbrook.

No structural damage or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.