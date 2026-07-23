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Smoke billows from the Creelman Fire near Ramona on July 22 as the fast-moving wildfire burns through brush and threatens nearby homes. Courtesy photo/UC San Diego AlertCalifornia
Smoke billows from the Creelman Fire near Ramona on July 22 as the fast-moving wildfire burns through brush and threatens nearby homes. Courtesy photo/UC San Diego AlertCalifornia
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Fast-moving Ramona wildfire prompts evacuations, road closures

by Coast News wire services758

RAMONA — A fast-moving wildfire near Ramona Mountain tore across hundreds of brushy acres Wednesday, threatening rural homes and forcing evacuations.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 3 p.m. off Creelman Lane in Ramona, south of Hanson Lane and just west of Simon County Preserve, according to Cal Fire.

Authorities ordered residents near the rapidly expanding burn zone to evacuate immediately and advised others living somewhat farther away to prepare to leave on short notice.

An evacuation center for displaced residents was established at Ramona High School, 1401 Hanson Lane. Owners of large animals in need of shelter were directed to stable facilities at Ramona Rodeo, 421 Aqua Lane.

As of 4:30 p.m., the flames had burned an estimated 315 acres, Cal Fire reported.

The fire, which was spreading at a “critical” rate and moving toward San Diego Country Estates, also prompted the closure of San Vicente Road at Wildcat Canyon Road.

A heat map shows the location of the Creelman Fire near Ramona on July 22. The wildfire prompted evacuations and road closures as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. Courtesy image/Watch Duty
A heat map shows the location of the Creelman Fire near Ramona on July 22. The wildfire prompted evacuations and road closures as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. Courtesy image
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