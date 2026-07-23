Fast-moving Ramona wildfire prompts evacuations, road closures

RAMONA — A fast-moving wildfire near Ramona Mountain tore across hundreds of brushy acres Wednesday, threatening rural homes and forcing evacuations.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 3 p.m. off Creelman Lane in Ramona, south of Hanson Lane and just west of Simon County Preserve, according to Cal Fire.

Authorities ordered residents near the rapidly expanding burn zone to evacuate immediately and advised others living somewhat farther away to prepare to leave on short notice.

An evacuation center for displaced residents was established at Ramona High School, 1401 Hanson Lane. Owners of large animals in need of shelter were directed to stable facilities at Ramona Rodeo, 421 Aqua Lane.

As of 4:30 p.m., the flames had burned an estimated 315 acres, Cal Fire reported.

The fire, which was spreading at a “critical” rate and moving toward San Diego Country Estates, also prompted the closure of San Vicente Road at Wildcat Canyon Road.