Legal Notices, April 15, 2022

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT EL CAMINO REAL SPECIFIC PLAN WORKSHOP #2 NOTICE OF COMMUNITY WORKSHOP IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943- 2150. The City of Encinitas is preparing the El Camino Real Specific Plan. The second community workshop for the El Camino Real Specific Plan will be held on: Monday, May 2, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Encinitas Community and Senior Center 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive Encinitas, CA 92024 The El Camino Real Specific Plan will reimagine the possible future development within the El Camino Real corridor in Encinitas. This workshop continues the public outreach process for the El Camino Real Specific Plan Project. The purpose of the workshop is to gain community input on preferred development types and site designs that will inform the recommendations in the Specific Plan. This workshop will summarize community input received during Workshop No. 1, present draft design concept alternatives and renderings, and offer hands-on exercises to inform urban design of future development along the corridor. We want to hear from residents, property and business owners, and those who utilize the corridor area. More information on the El Camino Real Specific Plan is available at the project webpage on the City’s website: www.encinitasca.gov/El-Camino-Real-SP For more information, please contact Melinda Dacey, Planner IV by email at [email protected] or by phone at 760-633-2711. Future Opportunities to Participate: The public and interested parties are also encouraged to attend future public meetings. To stay apprised of project updates and upcoming meetings visit encinitasca.gov/Home/City-Updates to sign up to receive City newsletters and e-notifications. Select “El Camino Real Specific Plan” and any other topics that you are interested in. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 28 de abril si lo necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para mas información, contacte con Melinda Dacey, Planner IV por correo electrónico [email protected]. 04/15/2022 CN 26453

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION & NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 5th day of May, 2022, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-005220-2022 (MCA/ZA/LCPA – Appeal Period Timeline); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Citywide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider proposed amendments to the Encinitas Municipal Code Title 1, Title 2, Title 6, Title 9, Title 23, Title 24, and Title 30 to adjust the local appeal period timelines to be 10 days. Title 23, Title 24, and Title 30 of the Encinitas Municipal Code are components of the Local Coastal Program (LCP); therefore, the LCP would also be amended as part of this application. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The proposed amendments to the Encinitas Municipal Code are exempt from the environmental review pursuant to General Rule, Section of 15061(b)(3) of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines since there would be no possibility of a significant effect on the environment and pursuant to CEQA Section 15378(b)(5), which exempts organizational or administrative activities of governments that will not result in direct or indirect physical changes in the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Melinda Dacey, Planner IV: (760) 633-2711 or [email protected]. The Planning Commission will be making a recommendation on the item to the City Council. The City Council will consider the item at a separately noticed public hearing. NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the LCP. If the City Council approves the amendment, the proposed LCP must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. This Notice of Availability opens a six-week public review period (April 15, 2022 through May 27, 2022) and is required to elapse prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. The proposed ordinance is available for review on the City’s website at: https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices under “Planning Commission Hearing Notices.” Hard copies will also be available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Copies will also be available at City Hall, Encinitas and Cardiff Libraries, and the Senior and Community Center during normal business hours. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 04/15/2022 CN 26452

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 28th day of April, 2022, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Temaki Bar Minor Use Permit; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-005038-2021, USE-005040-2021 and CDPNF-005097-2022; ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan- Commercial Mixed-1 (D-CM-1) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; APPLICANT: Andrew Crocker; LOCATION: 575 North Coast Highway 101 (APN 258-082-05); DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit to establish an ABC Type 41 (On sale beer and wine) sushi restaurant (Temaki Bar) operation. Tenant improvement to convert existing 3,910 square feet restaurant into a sushi restaurant with minor exterior changes.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is categorically exempt pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301, which exempts the operation, repair, maintenance, permitting, licensing of private structures, and mechanical equipment, involving negligible or no expansion of use beyond that existing at the time of the lead agency’s determination; and CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3), which exempts projects where it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Nick Koutoufidis, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2692 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected] 04/15/2022 CN 26451

City of Encinitas Public Notice of Unclaimed Checks Pursuant to State of California Government Code Section 50050, notice is hereby given by the City of Encinitas that the following amounts, not the property of the City, have been held by the Treasurer of the City of Encinitas in the funds from which they were issued for more than 3 years. These amounts will become the property of the City of Encinitas on June 1, 2022; if no verified complaint is filed and served by May 30, 2022. Any persons possessing an interest in this property may inquire with the City of Encinitas, Finance Department, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas California 92024, or email: [email protected].

CHECK # DATE ISSUED PAYEE AMOUNT FUND

04/15/2022, 04/22/2022 CN 26450

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-419 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING TITLE 10, CHAPTER 10.56 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE – OPERATION OF REGULATED MOBILITY DEVICES WHEREAS, for the purpose of assuring the safety of pedestrians, including persons with disabilities and others using sidewalks, bike paths, pathways, trails, bike lanes, streets, roads, and highways, California Vehicle Code Section 21282 allows cities to enact ordinances regulating the time, place, and manner of the operation of electric personal assistive mobility devices as defined in California Vehicle Code Section 313; and WHEREAS, California Vehicle Code Section 21225 allows cities to enact ordinances to regulate the registration of motorized scooters and the parking and operation of motorized scooters on pedestrian or bicycle facilities and city streets and highways, if that regulation is not in conflict with the California Vehicle Code; and WHEREAS, the City Council desires to promote the safety of persons using bicycles, electric bicycles, electric personal assistive mobility devices, electrically motorized boards, low-speed vehicles, motorized scooters, shared mobility devices and other similar vehicles (defined herein as “regulated mobility devices”), while maximizing recreational opportunities; and WHEREAS, the City Council has determined that the provisions of this chapter represent reasonable measures and enforcement mechanisms that can be implemented to promote the safe and efficient use of sidewalks, bike paths, pathways, trails, bike lanes, streets, roads, and highways in the city; and WHEREAS, the City Council has made this determination after due consideration of the probability and gravity of potential injuries to persons and property as well as the practicability and cost of implementing measures that would protect against the risk of such injuries. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows that: Section 1. The above recitations are true and correct. Section 2. That Chapter 10.56 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code is amended to read as follows: Chapter 10.56 OPERATION OF REGULATED MOBILITY DEVICES Sections: 10.56.010 Definitions. 10.56.020 Operation of regulated mobility device. 10.56.030 Enforcement. 10.56.040 Exemptions. 10.56.050 Severability. 10.56.010 Definitions. “Bicycle” has the same meaning as in California Vehicle Code Section 231, as it may be amended from time to time. “Electric bicycle” has the same meaning as in California Vehicle Code Section 312.5, as it may be amended from time to time. “Electric personal assistive mobility device” has the same meaning as in California Vehicle Code Section 313, as it may be amended from time to time. “Electrically motorized boards” has the same meaning as in California Vehicle Code Section 313.5, as it may be amended from time to time. “Low speed vehicle” has the same meaning as in California Vehicle Code Section 385.5, as it may be amended from time to time. “Motorized scooter” has the same meaning as in California Vehicle Code Section 407.5, as it may be amended from time to time. “Operator” means a person who owns, operates, and/or controls a regulated mobility device. “Public area” means any outdoor area that is open to the members of the public for public use, whether owned or operated by the city or a private party. “Regulated mobility device” means a bicycle, electric bicycle, electric personal assistive mobility device, electrically motorized board, low-speed vehicle, motorized scooter, shared mobility device, and any other similar vehicle. “Rider” means a traveler riding in or on a regulated mobility device who is not operating it. “Shared mobility device” has the same meaning as in California Civil Code Section 2505, as it may be amended from time to time. “Vehicle” has the same meaning as in California Vehicle Code Section 670, as it may be amended from time to time. 10.56.020 Operation of regulated mobility devices. A. Prohibition of regulated mobility devices where posted. It is prohibited to operate or ride on a regulated mobility device in public areas where such prohibition is posted by signs or as otherwise set forth in this ordinance. A list of public locations where regulated mobility devices are prohibited shall be on file in the city clerk’s office. The list may be amended from time to time by resolution of the city council. B. No operating or riding on sidewalks and public facilities. No person shall operate or ride a regulated mobility device upon any sidewalk, in any public drainage facility, culvert, ditch, channel, or any other public athletic/sports court, or gymnasium in the city. C. Duty to operate with due care, reduce speed. 1. The operator of a regulated mobility device shall exercise all due care and shall reduce the speed of the device, obey all traffic control devices, and take all other action relating to operation of the device as necessary to safeguard the operator, passengers, and any persons or other vehicles or devices in the immediate area. It shall also be unlawful to transport any other person upon the bar, handle bars, floorboard or other area of regulated mobility device not designed for passenger riding or designed for a single person, or cling to or attach oneself or one’s regulated mobility device with an operator or rider on board to any moving vehicle or motorized or non-motorized wheeled device. 2. Persons operating or riding a regulated mobility device on a city trail must dismount the regulated mobility device where the trail width is less than 5 feet and a pedestrian or equine is within a distance of 50 feet from the regulated mobility device. 10.56.030 Enforcement. In lieu of a fine or administrative citation as authorized by this code, and in lieu of filing charges in any court having jurisdiction over a violation, the police chief or designee may allow a violator of this chapter to complete a police department provided safety course for regulated mobility devices. 10.56.040 Exemptions. A. Public agency personnel. Notwithstanding any other provision of this chapter, or any other section of this code, city and public agency personnel may operate regulated mobility devices or other vehicles at any place in the city in the performance of their official duties. B. Disability. This chapter is not intended to apply to or otherwise restrict regulated mobility devices used in a safe manner by physically disabled persons as defined under the Americans with Disabilities Act (42 U.S.C. Section 12101 et seq.). 10.56.050 Severability. If any portion of this chapter, or its application to particular persons or circumstances, is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by a final decision of a court of competent jurisdiction, the decision will not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this chapter or the application of the chapter to persons or circumstances not similarly situated. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 22nd day of March, 2022, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 5th day of April, 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. 04/15/2022 CN 26435

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS FY 2021-2022 PAVEMENT REHABILITATION OVERLAY AND SLURRY SEAL PROJECT (CS22A) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on April 27, 2022. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. The results of the bids for the FY 2021-2022 PAVEMENT REHABILITATION OVERLAY AND SLURRY SEAL PROJECT will only be available in PlanetBids starting at 2:00 p.m. on April 27, 2022. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: asphalt overlays, slurry seals, surface and full-depth repairs, crack sealing, milling asphalt pavements, removal and replacement of concrete ramps, reconstruction of traffic detector loops, removal and replacement of pavement striping and markings, adjustment of manholes and valves, concrete gutter repair, AC berm installation, and other related work not mentioned above. Engineer’s Estimate – $1,025,000 (Base Bid only) LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE AND ENFORCEMENT COMPLIANCE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The Prevailing Wage Determination for this project is 2022-1. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. The project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Abraham Bandegan, P.E. for Jill T. Bankston, P.E. City Engineer DATE: April 5, 2022 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 04/08/2022, 04/15/2022 CN 26422

T.S. No. 096614-CA APN: 298-321-08 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 9/2/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/16/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/13/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0869275 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: WILLIAM R SNODGRASS, AND PATRICIA SNODGRASS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 659 MARSOLAN AVE, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1930 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $341,854.89 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 096614-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 096614-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 931732_096614-CA 04/15/2022, 04/22/2022, 04/29/2022 CN 26436

T.S. No. 21002331-1 CA APN: 226-630-43-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/15/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: RAMIRO GAMA AND MARIA LUVIA SOTELO, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust Recorded on 02/17/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0115179 of Official Records of San Diego County, California; Date of Sale: 05/09/2022 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $25,570.80 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 549 WOODS DR SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 226-630-43-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 21002331-1 CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 21002331-1 CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 04/04/2022 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 , Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 866-266-7512 or www.elitepostandpub.com Rick Mroczek, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of a bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 34317 Pub Dates 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/2022 CN 26434

BATCH: HELM-34 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by TAMARACK BEACH VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 4/28/2022 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, CURRENT OWNER(S), COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 101961 443214 443214 ANNUAL 204-124-44-14 ROBERT L. McCALIP FAMILY TRUST DATED JUNE 20 2000 8/20/2021 10/4/2021 2021-0692410 11/4/2021 2021-0769425 $5229.90 101962 443248 443248 ANNUAL 204-124-44-48 DANIEL L. SCHWARZ AND GRETA ANNE SCHWARZ TRUSTEES OF THE SCHWARZ FAMILY TRUST U/D/T 10/12/90 8/20/2021 10/4/2021 2021-0692410 11/4/2021 2021-0769425 $5229.90 101963 173227 173227 ANNUAL 204-124-17-27 RICKE P. CLARK AND HELEN P. CLARK TRUSTEES OF THE CLARK FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 11 2008 8/20/2021 10/4/2021 2021-0692410 11/4/2021 2021-0769425 $4114.80 101965 503110 503110 ANNUAL 204-124-50-10 VICTOR M. AND ANNA M MELENDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/20/2021 10/4/2021 2021-0692410 11/4/2021 2021-0769425 $4573.20 101970 533143 533143 ANNUAL 204-124-53-43 MICHAEL W. BACK AND TOMMIE J. BACK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/20/2021 10/4/2021 2021-0692410 11/4/2021 2021-0769425 $4573.20 101972 493147 493147 ANNUAL 204-124-49-47 HUGH PATRICK WARD AND ROSEMARY A. WARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/20/2021 10/4/2021 2021-0692410 11/4/2021 2021-0769425 $4573.20 101973 273137 273137 ANNUAL 204-124-27-37 DAINIS VOBER 8/20/2021 10/4/2021 2021-0692410 11/4/2021 2021-0769425 $4573.20 101974 453117 453117 ANNUAL 204-124-45-17 SHIRLEY A. ODOM A WIDOW AND JACQUELINE R. ODOM A SINGLE WOMAN AND MICHELLE R. ODOM A SINGLE WOMAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 8/20/2021 10/4/2021 2021-0692410 11/4/2021 2021-0769425 $4523.20 101975 412129 412129 ANNUAL 204-124-41-29 THE KEHN FAMILY TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 1 1992 WHOSE TRUSTEES ARE AT THE TIME OF RECORDING JOHN F. KEHN AND CONSTANCE M. KEHN WHOSE SUCCESSORS AND APPOINTEES ARE ALSO NAMED IN THAT INSTRUMENT KNOWN AS THE TRUST AGREEMENT 8/20/2021 10/4/2021 2021-0692410 11/4/2021 2021-0769425 $4067.60 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3200 CARLSBAD BLVD., CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT CLAUDIA GONZALEZ AT HELM MANAGEMENT COMPANY AT (619) 589-6222 EXT 121. Date: 4/4/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 04/08/2022, 04/15/2022, 04/22/2022 CN 26420

NOTICE OF DEFAULT “AND FORECLOSURE SALE” TS No.: CA-22-899094-NJ Order No.: 8773788 WHEREAS, on 5/16/2009, a certain Deed of Trust was executed by ALICE L. QUINN, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as trustor(s), in favor of GENERATION MORTGAGE COMPANY, as beneficiary, and was recorded on 5/28/2009, Instrument No. 2009-0284464 in the Office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, CA; and WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an Assignment recorded on 9/22/2014 as Instrument Number 2014-0408985 in Book xx, Page xx of SAN DIEGO County, CA; and WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Deed of Trust in that: BORROWER(S) HAVE DIED AND THE PROPERTY IS NOT THE PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE OF AT LEAST ONE SURVIVING BORROWER AND, AS A RESULT, ALL SUMS DUE UNDER THE NOTE HAVE BECOME DUE AND PAYABLE WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage to be immediately due and payable and sufficient payment has not been made as of the date of this notice; and WHEREAS, the total amount due as of 3/15/2022 is $892,441.79. NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to the powers vested in Quality Loan Service Corp. by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR Part 27 subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of Quality Loan Service Corp as Foreclosure Commissioner as indicated on the attached Foreclosure Commissioner Designation, notice is hereby given that on 5/2/2022 at 10:00 AM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Commonly known as: 1005 Shafer Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 Located in: City of Oceanside , County of SAN DIEGO, CA More particularly described as: LOTS 1, 2 AND 3, IN BLOCK 5 OF BOONE AND SHAFER’S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 768, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, DECEMBER 2, 1893. MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED AS: LOTS 1, 2 AND 3, IN BLOCK 5 OF AMENDED MAP OF BOONE & SHAFER’S ADDITION TO OCEANSIDE, CAL., IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 768, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, DECEMBER 2, 1893. The sale will be held At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $898,547.71 There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his pro rata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling approximately $89,854.77 in the form of certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany an oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $89,854.77 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveyancing fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant the winning bidder an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be paid in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the discretion of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the trustor(s) or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed. To obtain a pre-sale reinstatement all defaults must be cured prior to the scheduled sale, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement. To obtain information regarding reinstating the loan by paying the sums that are delinquent you should contact the Foreclosure Commissioner, Quality Loan Service Corp., at the address or phone number listed below. Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Dated: Foreclosure Commissioner Nicole Jordan, Assistant Vice President on behalf of Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South, San Diego, CA 92108 (866) 645-7711 Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 (866) 645-7711 For Sale Information: Sales Line: 916-939-0772 Website: www.nationwideposting.com TS No.: CA-22-899094-NJ A notary public or other officer completing this certificate verifies only the identity of the individual who signed the document to which this certificate is attached, and not the truthfulness, accuracy, or validity of that document. State of: California) County of: San Diego) On 3/24/2022 before me, K. Grant a notary public, personally appeared Nicole Jordan, who proved to me on the basis of satisfactory evidence to be the person(s) whose name(s) is/are subscribed to the within instrument and acknowledged to me that he/she/they executed the same in his/her/their authorized capacity(ies), and that by his/her/their signature(s) on the instrument the person(s), or the entity upon behalf of which the person(s) acted, executed the instrument. I certify under PENALTY OF PERJURY under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing paragraph is true and correct. WITNESS my hand and official seal. Signature K. Grant Commission No. 2269219 NOTARY PUBLIC – California San Diego County My Comm. Expires 12/29/2022 IDSPub #0177664 4/8/2022 4/15/2022 4/22/2022 CN 26419

APN: 226-570-23-00 PLEASE BE ADVISED, DELPHI LAW GROUP, LLP IS ACTING IN THE ROLE OF A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. RE: Creditor Association: Vallecitos Protective Corporation Recorded Owner: Teri L. Fowles Property Address: 1282 Via Dorado, San Marcos, CA 92069 Mailing Address: 1282 Via Dorado, San Marcos, CA 92069 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 鬧：굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT LIEN (CIVIL CODE SECTION 5675) RECORDED 02/26/2021, AND ANY AMENDMENTS, UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONSULT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., DELPHI LAW GROUP, LLP as Trustee; or Successor Trustee or Substituted Trustee of that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment Lien, which was caused to be recorded by Vallecitos Protective Corporation (“Creditor Association”) on February 26, 2021, as File/Page No. 2021-0153534, and any amendments, of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, and pursuant to that certain Notice of Default and Election to Sell recorded on June 07, 2021, as File/Page No. 2021-0419028, and any amendments, of Official Records of said County, will sell at public auction, under the power of sale conferred by Civil Code Section 5700, to the highest bidder for cash in lawful money of the United States of America or cashiers check made payable to the Trustee, at the offices of Delphi Law Group, LLP, 1901 Camino Vida Roble, Suite 100, Carlsbad, CA 92008, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, Property situated in said County and State which is legally described in Exhibit A. The street address or other common designation of Property to be sold is: 1282 Via Dorado, San Marcos, CA 92069, the record owner of which is Teri L. Fowles, (“Owner”). The Assessors Parcel Number of the Property is: 226-570-23-00 Name and Address of Creditor Association at whose request the sale is being conducted: Vallecitos Protective Corporation c/o Delphi Law Group, LLP 1901 Camino Vida Roble, Suite 100 Carlsbad, CA 92008 (844) 433-5744 (844) 387-2537 (Sales Information) Directions to and a detailed description of the above-described real property may be obtained by requesting the same in writing to the above-named beneficiary (“Creditor Association”) within ten (10) days from the first publication of this notice. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid balance currently due and owing under the aforesaid Notice of Delinquent Assessment Lien and/or late fees, costs of collection (including attorneys’ fees), and interest, which said Owner is obligated to pay Creditor Association under Civil Code Section 5650, and fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $5,837.09. NOTE: THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO A RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED BY CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-387-2537 or visit: www.DelphiLLP.com/foreclosure-information for information regarding the sale of this property, using the following Trustee Sale number assigned to this case: 5210 1006030501. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be available via telephone or reflected on the website listed above. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have the right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 844-387-2537 or visit www.DelphiLLP.com/foreclosure-information, using the file number assigned to this case: 5210 1006030501 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. March 18, 2022 Vallecitos Protective Corporation Kate A. Evans, for Delphi Law Group, LLP, as Trustee, Attorney, and Authorized Agent for Vallecitos Protective Corporation LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT “A” LOT 23 OF LOS VALLECITOS UNIT NO. 4, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 7630 FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY ON MAY 14, 1973 04/01/2022, 04/08/2022, 04/15/2022 CN 26401

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008745747 Title Order No.: 191248815 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 77-77-6-5336917 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 01/16/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 01/22/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0023304 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: MICHAEL LYN WOODALL AND BETHANY MAE WOODALL, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 05/06/2022 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, Entrance of the East County Regional Center. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 15305 ROSETTE RUN, VALLEY CENTER, CALIFORNIA 92082 APN#: 133-371-27-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $780,605.94. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008745747. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000008745747 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 03/21/2022 A-4744354 04/01/2022, 04/08/2022, 04/15/2022 CN 26397

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION ESTATE OF SHIRLEY FAYE KIRKLAND Case# 37-2020-00005130-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Shirley Faye Kirkland. A Petition for Probate has been filed by John David Kirkland, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that John David Kirkland be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 12, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse – Probate. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Stephan A. Hoover Law Office of Stephan A. Hoover PO Box 723 Carlsbad CA 92018 Telephone: 619.500.4525 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/2022 CN 26444

STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: Norma Morales, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Doris V. Foix’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Jaime Alvarado on this the 6th day of April, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM2038 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of I.E.M., a child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Ishmael Enrique Morales Date of Birth: 05/20/2009 Place of Birth: El Paso County, Texas The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2022 Jaime Alvarado Attorney At Law 14190 Horizon Blvd El Paso Texas 79928 NORMA FAVELA ARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK El Paso County, Texas By, Lori Gonzalez Deputy

04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26443

STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: Unknown Father, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Doris V. Foix’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Jaime Alvarado on this the 6th day of April, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM2038 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of I.E.M., a child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Ishmael Enrique Morales Date of Birth: 05/20/2009 Place of Birth: El Paso County, Texas The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2022 Jaime Alvarado Attorney At Law 14190 Horizon Blvd El Paso Texas 79928 NORMA FAVELA ARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK El Paso County, Texas By, Lori Gonzalez Deputy 04/15/2022 CN 26442

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PAUL ARCHIE RUSSELL Case# 37-2022-00010332-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Paul Archie Russell. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Daniel Orville Russell, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Daniel Orville Russell be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 5, 2022; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rich Gaines, Esq. 5900 La Place Ct., Ste 105 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.931.9923 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/2022 CN 26439

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, April 29th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 5×5 Amro, Yusuf 10×20 Solorio, Liliana 10×20 Solorio, Liliana 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26438

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Joe Cruz – E320 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26437

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00011867-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Monica Mendez Dockry filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Monica Mendez Dockry change to proposed name: Monica Mendez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 17, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/30/2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022CN26432

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00012546-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Mabel Griseld Padilla filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Mabel Griseld Padilla change to proposed name: Mabelle Griseld Padilla-Rodriguez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 24, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/05/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/2022 CN26428

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2022-00003081-CU-PA-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): MORTEZA SEYED MIRMONTAZERI; SCOTT LOUCKS JOHNSTON, and DOES 1 THROUGH 20 inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): LAUREN RAFAEL. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior court, County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Jayme Simpson, Esq. SIMPSON LAW GROUP 121 Broadway, 6th Flr San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.236.9696 Date: (Fecha), 01/26/2022 Clerk by (Secretario), D. Hansen, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26410

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00009519-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Lili Carmen Noden filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Lili Carmen Noden change to proposed name: Valerie Jacqueline Marguerite Noden. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 03, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/14/2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN26404

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00005957-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Tristen Nicole Myers and Tyler Paul Sanchez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Henry Nathan Underwood change to proposed name: Henry Nathan Myers. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 03, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/17/2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN26376

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00009854-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Janice Louise Villani, aka Janice Louise Brehm filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Janice Louise Villani, aka Janice Louise Brehm, aka Janis Louise Villani change to proposed name: Janis Louise Villani. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Mar 15, 2022 Michael T. Smyth Judge of the Superior Court. 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26373

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008315 Filed: Apr 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. America’s Finest Pressure Washing. Located at: 2745 Berkeley Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. America’s Finest Pressure Washing LLC, 3541 Knollwood Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/25/2022 S/Hunter Milliman, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26454

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008478 Filed: Apr 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Photo Jason Sullivan. Located at: 3044 State St. #7, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jason Patrick Sullivan, 3044 State St. #7, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Sullivan, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26449

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008399 Filed: Apr 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Painting with Rita. Located at: 1273 Breakaway Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rita Maria Stafford, 1273 Breakaway Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rita Maria Stafford, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008175 Filed: Apr 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Birth Waves Midwifery. Located at: 2373 Woodacre Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3830 Valley Centre Dr. #705246, San Diego CA 92031. Registrant Information: 1. Birth Waves Midwifery Inc., 2373 Woodacre Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/05/2019 S/Tatiana Koontz, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26447

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008394 Filed: Apr 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amanda Chen Photography. Located at: 6935 Whitecap Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Amanda Chen, 6935 Whitecap Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/08/2022 S/Amanda Chen, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26446

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008390 Filed: Apr 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Boo’s Blissful Intentions. Located at: 1050 Chinquapin Ave. #18, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rachel Ashley Cruce, 1050 Chinquapin Ave. #18, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rachel Ashley Cruce, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26445

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007366 Filed: Mar 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal News Outlet. Located at: 428 Massachusetts Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gilberto Gonzalez, 428 Massachusetts Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/29/2022 S/Gilberto Gonzalez, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26441

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008268 Filed: Apr 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Manfredi Family Medicine. Located at: 1082 Camino del Sol, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Manfredi Family Medicine LLC, 1082 Camino del Sol, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/30/2021 S/Erin Kozlowski, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26440

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007738 Filed: Apr 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healthy Kids. Happy Planet! Located at: 2009 Elevada St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lean and Green Kids, 2009 Elevada St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2022 S/Barbara Gates, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26433

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007040 Filed: Mar 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mana Body Therapy. Located at: 312 Acacia Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Wendy Sallin, 312 Acacia Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Wendy Sallin, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26431

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007976 Filed: Apr 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hop Habit. Located at: 980 Park Center Dr. #A, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1334 Rocky Point Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Information: 1. Rocky Point Beverage Company Inc., 1334 Rocky Point Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thomas Vogel, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/2022 CN 26430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007909 Filed: Apr 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. South Coast Bobcat LLC; B. Valley Bobcat LLC; C. Inland Bobcat LLC; D. Bobcat of Las Vegas LLC; E. Bobcat of Los Angeles LLC. Located at: 210 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 759, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Miramar Bobcat LLC, 210 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/02/1975 S/Richard M. Fuller, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/2022 CN 26426

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007688 Filed: Apr 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Nutrition. Located at: 2102 Crestline Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Deanna Brinkley, 2102 Crestline Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Deanna Brinkley, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/2022 CN 26425

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007096 Filed: Mar 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EnCompass Behavioral Health. Located at: 2292 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. EnCompass Behavioral Health, 2292 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/06/2019 S/Laurie Tarter, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/2022 CN 26424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007673 Filed: Apr 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Furr Babies CBD; B. La Bella Lacey. Located at: 614 Grant St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alicia-Marie Lacey, 614 Grant St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/04/2021 S/Alicia-Marie Lacey, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/2022 CN 26421

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007570 Filed: Mar 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Real Estate Group. Located at: 12860 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Catryn Fowler, 13340 Caminito Mendiola, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/25/2021 S/Catryn Fowler, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/2022 CN 26418

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007429 Filed: Mar 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MC’s Gold Jewelry Online. Located at: 4582 Maple Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Melody Tadeo, 4582 Maple Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2022 S/Melody Tadeo, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26417

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005628 Filed: Mar 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Concrete. Located at: 1214 Palomino, Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6498 Willow Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Nicholas Luisi Incorporated, 6498 Willow Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/14/2021 S/Nicholas Luisi, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26416

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006905 Filed: Mar 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vivienne Tyler Photography. Located at: 2709 Glasgow Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michelle F. Scolman, 2709 Glasgow Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2016 S/Michelle F. Scolman, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26415

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007396 Filed: Mar 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joseph Clarke-Spiritual Flourishing: Supportive Spiritual Guidance. Located at: 4443 Point Vicente, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joseph Drummond Clarke, 4443 Point Vicente, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Drummond Clarke, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26414

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006690 Filed: Mar 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DM Construction. Located at: 4907 Roja Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. David Misa, 4907 Roja Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Misa, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26413

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006622 Filed: Mar 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Submission Fishing LLC. Located at: 2040 Chestnut Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Submission Fishing LLC, 2040 Chestnut Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/04/2022 S/Jessica Muto, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26409

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007169 Filed: Mar 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zen by the Sea; B. Elysian Sound. Located at: 4196 Sunnyhill Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Syrena Harris, 4196 Sunnyhill Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Syrena Harris, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26408

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005970 Filed: Mar 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Northside Shack-Oceanside. Located at: 1940 S. Freeman St. #C, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pamela Niomy Olvera, 1255 Rosecrans St., SD CA 92106. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/06/2021 S/Pamela Olvera, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26407

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006729 Filed: Mar 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Coast Hwy 101; B. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. Located at: 510 Oceanside Blvd. #102, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 825 College Blvd. #102-321, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Information: 1. M.R.S. Enterprise Inc., 510 Oceanside Blvd. #102, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/21/2022 S/Crystal Rivera, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26406

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006789 Filed: Mar 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BiltByCam; B. BuiltByCam. Located at: 3285 Camino Coronado, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cameron Edward Brian Trickey, 3285 Camino Coronado, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cameron Trickey, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26405

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007076 Filed: Mar 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nikki Victoria Designs. Located at: 2317 Verano Way, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicolette Victoria Simmons, 2317 Verano Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2022 S/Nicolette Victoria Simmons, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26403

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006986 Filed: Mar 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solomon Property Management & Sales; B. SPMS. Located at: 973 Vale Terrace Dr. #106, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1730 Serrano St., Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Solomon PM LLC, 1730 Serrano St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/23/2022 S/David Solomon, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26399

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006794 Filed: Mar 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mid Modern Jenny. Located at: 1482 Clearview Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 231907, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Long, 1482 Clearview Way, San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Brian Long, 1482 Clearview Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Long, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26398

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006065 Filed: Mar 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Wellness Method. Located at: 2034 Mount Langley St., Chula Vista CA 91913 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brandi Sanchez, 2034 Mount Langley St., Chula Vista CA 91913. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Brandi Sanchez, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26396

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006879 Filed: Mar 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fresca Bella Studios; B. Francesca Isabella. Located at: 395 Walnut Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Francesca Towers, 395 Walnut Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Francesca Towers, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26395

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006349 Filed: Mar 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Farrago Market. Located at: 2601 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 330 Fowles St., Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Loam LLC, 330 Fowles St, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2021 S/Aundrea Dominguez, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22/2022 CN 26394

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006636 Filed: Mar 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Free Throwz. Located at: 246 Rain Tree Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Robert Alvarez, 246 Rain Tree Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2020 S/Christopher Robert Alvarez, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26393

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006759 Filed: Mar 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cedar Rio. Located at: 19320 Starvale Ln., Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cedar Rio LLC, 19320 Starvale Ln., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/22/2022 S/Kortney Weseloh, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26391

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006285 Filed: Mar 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3d Printing Concepts. Located at: 6456 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicholas Joseph Plant, 6456 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/11/2022 S/Nicholas J. Plant, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26390

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006682 Filed: Mar 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Homes. Located at: 1635 Doris Jean Pl., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sea Homes Inc., 1635 Doris Jean Pl., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/11/2022 S/Megan Hoogestraat, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26389

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006432 Filed: Mar 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Priority RN Nursing Services APC. Located at: 3109 Camino Del Arco, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Priority RN Nursing Services APC, 3109 Camino Del Arco, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2000 S/Nancy McLaughlin, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26388

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006178 Filed: Mar 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Deutsch Industrial. Located at: 11300 Sorrento Valley Rd. #250, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Modulart Inc., 11300 Sorrento Valley Rd. #250, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2022 S/Michael Deutsch, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26384

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004607 Filed: Feb 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Commuters’ Choice. Located at: 744 Point Sur, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 3352, Oceanside CA 92051-3352. Registrant Information: 1. Givens Transport Corporation, 744 Point Sur, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2017 S/John L. Givens III, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26383

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006241 Filed: Mar 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Select Chiropractic and Wellness. Located at: 6010 Hidden Valley Rd. #107, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Emily Dodds Mickle Siehnel, 6010 Hidden Valley Rd. #107, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/14/2017 S/Emily Dodds Mickle Siehnel, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26382

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9006120 Filed: Mar 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aaron Chang Ocean Art Gallery; B. Aaron Chang Gallery. Located at: 415 Cedros Ave. #110, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Warm Water Galleries Inc., 415 Cedors Ave. #110, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2008 S/Aaron Chang, 03/25, 04/01, 04/08, 04/15/2022 CN 26378