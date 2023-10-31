O sole mio … now scram!

There’s a 7-Eleven at 101 and D in Encinitas that plays opera through the parking lot speakers.

Sitting in the heart of town and always open, this retailer should be a natural destination for just about any consumer need. Yet with roughly 78,000 locations globally, 7-Eleven stores have become so abundant that they’re easily overlooked.

As the father of a mezzo soprano, I’ve frequently observed people of every station drawn into this store because of the beautiful music they provide to the world.

I finally stopped in to ask whether nonstop performances by stars like Beverly Sills and Luciano Pavarotti have impacted their sales.

Candy, the story manager, confirmed it does drive in more traffic. “More than half the people who come in like it,” she noted.

Half? Okay, I get it: Not everyone likes opera. But would anyone dislike opera so much that they’ll avoid being around it at all costs?

The answer surprised me. “Panhandlers,” reported Candy, adding, “It makes them uncomfortable.”

“Customers appreciate that we keep the panhandlers away and are amazed that a 7-Eleven has no homeless outside. Plus, there are the people dining out down the street who appreciate the ambiance. We see it as a double win.”

Candy’s activities suggest a much bigger success, as her efforts:

• Keep panhandlers away

• Deliver ambience to diners

• Bring culture to passersby

• Expand awareness of her store to prospective customers

Obviously, Candy’s approach to panhandlers helps her business get noticed.

Your business can also grow by addressing some of today’s social ills. It may be providing supplemental education to employees, giving cause-related donations for every purchase made or encouraging buying from disadvantaged communities. Or join Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis or Shriners, where you’ll help the world and probably make some great contacts.

In these days when things seem so dark, customers want to feel their purchases make a positive impact on the world. Knowing that buying your widget will support a worthy cause may be just the nudge needed to land them in your corner versus the competition’s.

Give your customers a list of causes you’re thinking of supporting to get a consensus of which has the most favor. You may quickly find you’re all singing from the same songbook, and together you can make beautiful music.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

Make your marketing sing at www.marketbuilding.com