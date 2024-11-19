Boatload of holiday fun in and around San Diego

Gondolier Luke “Luciano” Andreen surprises us with a question: “Would you like me to sing a song?”

Absolutely.

“In English or Italian?”

Since we are sitting in a Venetian gondola slipping effortlessly through the canals of Coronado Cays, Italian seems the appropriate choice.

And a beautiful performance it is.

“The song is from the opera ‘I Puritani’ by Vincenzo Bellini,” says Andreen, who has traded the traditional gondolier’s sunhat and striped shirt for a Santa hat and green, tinsel-laden jacket. “The character is singing about how he just lost the love of his life and is upset about it.”

Andreen’s aria ends our 50-minute gondola ride with a flourish. We’ve cruised through one of the county’s most prestigious neighborhoods where one waterfront home lists for $43 million. Having worked in real estate research, Andreen also serves as our historian for mansions and yachts in “The Cays.”

“Some of these houses have been torn down and rebuilt three times,” he says of the enclave where prices begin at $3 million.

This degree of wealth is hard to grasp, as well as the fact that our serene gondola ride is within view of the phrenetic city across the bay, but we feel a million miles away and in the holiday spirit.

“Most people are surprised at how calming the ride is,” says Long Beach native Sean Jamieson, founder of The Gondola Company of Coronado 25 years ago. “As a gondolier, you are dealing with people that are in a much better mood than as a waiter.”

Jamieson’s love for boating is a logical extension of his childhood in Long Beach.

“We didn’t have parks. We had the beaches and the bays. We were in the water at all times, whether we were surfing or going fast behind a ski boat or slowly in a gondola.”

Jamieson and his former partner constructed three of the company’s six gondolas; five carry six passengers; one carries 13. Company gondoliers must learn to master the unusual skill of propelling the boat with a single oar from only one side.

“In Venice, the canals are narrow and there isn’t room for two oars,” Jamieson says.

Southern California offers many additional ways to celebrate the holidays: