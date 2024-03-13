Longtime instructor begins anew with Good Yoga in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — For Encinitas resident Missy Szymanski, a devoted mother of two and accomplished yoga practitioner, it’s never too late to rebuild anew.

After years of facing pay inequity as a female yoga teacher in Hong Kong, Szymanski, now in her mid-40s, has returned stateside with this personal mantra serving as the cornerstone of Good Yoga, a new yoga studio in the heart of Encinitas.

“It’s never too late to start from scratch and try again,” Szymanski told The Coast News. “I think of that daily, being in my mid-40s and opening my own business. It’s never too late to start over and try again.”

Shortly after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Szymanski left Asia and returned to Encinitas to open Good Yoga. The longtime instructor wanted to offer traditional yoga for people of all skill levels while staying true to her early training under esteemed yogis Bikram and Rajashree Choudhury, Emmy Cleaves and Jim Kallett.

But starting over always has its challenges. The studio, formerly home to Yoga Tropics, hadn’t been renovated in years. While the building was solid with “good bones,” Szymanski said the ’70s decor needed a facelift.

The loud colors and clunky art gave way to minimalist decor, neutral colors and plenty of natural light, helping create a more open and modern space. Szymanski remodeled the women’s changing room, now outfitted with showers, comfortable chairs, and lockers. (She promises the men’s locker rooms are next.)

The Good Yoga studio features two newly renovated spaces for Bikram, a 90-minute sequence of 26 poses and two breathing exercises practiced in a heated room, and Iyengar, a form of Hatha yoga that focuses on the body’s structural alignment through precise maneuvers and props.

“The beauty of the Bikram sequence is that whether you’ve been practicing yoga for 30 years or have never practiced yoga, all the poses are accessible to everyone,” Szymanski said. “It’s still challenging for the veteran, but there are no advanced poses for the newbie — it’s simple but challenging.”

Szymanski’s studio also offers hot Pilates and Vinyasa classes at a cozy 105 degrees and a silent Bikram session.

Since opening, Szymanski has hosted workshops, teacher training, and international group yoga retreats in Bali, Thailand, and Portugal. In April, Good Yoga is hosting a retreat in Sri Lanka, which Szymanski said is a fun way to travel and spend time with like-minded people.

The following month, Esak Garcia, an international yoga asana champion and Bikram teacher since 2001, will host a Hot 26+2 Workshop on May 4 at Good Yoga.

In addition to Szymanski, Good Yoga offers instruction from 15 teachers, most of whom have between 15 and 20 years of experience.

“I wanted to hire teachers whose classes I wanted to take,” Szymanski said.

Szymanski expressed her gratitude for having a yoga studio in Encinitas, a unique location where she feels at home among the locals and business owners. After years of building a solid foundation as a yoga teacher and with the support of her husband Mike and their children Luke and Sophia, Szymanski hopes to extend her passion for the ancient practice to the North County community.

“Encinitas is a spiritual place from a yoga standpoint,” Szymanski said. “Whether you are a spiritual person or believe in all of that, there is a reason why the city is the Mecca of yoga.”

Good Yoga offers several classes daily. Visit the website for more information.