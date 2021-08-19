The Coast News Group
Harvest time June 9, 1935. Herman Bumann cutting barley with 1899 or 1900 McCormick Daisy reaper.
NEW EXHIBIT AT BUMANN RANCH

The San Dieguito Heritage Museum is hosting a free, outdoor reception for the opening of a new exhibit, “Bumann Ranch; Homestead Heritage” at 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. Following the reception at 5:30 p.m., Richard Bumann, family member and historian, will talk about “Life on the Ranch.” The Bumann Ranch was established in 1886 by Richard’s grandparents, Herman Friedrich and Emma Bumann. It was accepted for listing on both the National Register of Historic Places and the California Register of Historic Resources in 2020.

 

 

