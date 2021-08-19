MiraCosta offers rewards for students who get vaccinated

OCEANSIDE — In its commitment to providing a safe, healthy, learning environment for students and employees, MiraCosta College has joined colleges and universities nationwide to incentivize students to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

MiraCosta College will give up to $3 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funding to encourage currently unvaccinated students to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Any MiraCosta College student who is registered for a fall 2021 course, receives their COVID-19 vaccination, and submits verification through their SURF student account, is eligible to receive a $300 credit to use in the MiraCosta College Bookstore on the 1 Barnard Drive Campus or online. Effective Aug. 23, all students and employees on campus for an extended time (indoors for 15 minutes or greater) must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Follett-operated bookstore provides several means by which students can receive their books. Students can come into the store on the Oceanside Campus, or they can order online and can either opt for shipping or pick up. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks or more after they have received the second dose in a two-dose series (e.g., Pfizer-BioNTech, or Moderna), or two weeks or more after they have received a single-dose vaccine (e.g., Johnson and Johnson [J&J/Janssen]).

MiraCosta College is committed to providing a safe and healthy campus for students to pursue their education and workplace for employees. Students and employees may seek an approved medical or religious exemption, as needed. MiraCosta College will also require all community members, visiting indoors in campus buildings, to wear a CDC-approved facial mask at all times.

“MiraCosta College has taken a cautious, thoughtful, and science-based approach to COVID-19, so we remain on the path that we charted several months ago. We are steadfast in providing a safe learning environment and workplace and doing our part to curb the spread of the disease.” explains Superintendent/President Sunny Cooke.

For fall 2021, as MiraCosta College welcomes students and employees back to campus sites, the District will implement health and safety protocols, including sanitizing, updated HVAC filtration systems, and more. For current information on MiraCosta’s return to campus, how to get vaccinated, and MiraCosta’s COVID-19 response, visit MiraCosta.edu/COVID.