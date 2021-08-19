Carlsbad Unified fires JV baseball coach after online video surfaces

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Unified School District terminated the employment of a Carlsbad High School JV baseball coach on Aug. 9, according to district records.

Jet Cook was relieved of his duties after a video of him surfaced allegedly attempting to meet an underage boy at The Shoppes at Carlsbad. The video was recorded by the Creep Catcher Unit, a group dedicated to unmasking child predators.

The Coast News was able to independently verify Cook’s identity from the video posted to Instagram with two sources, one of whom is a former law enforcement officer. The chat messages shared with the newspaper also featured Cook’s social media profile with his full name.

The CC Unit posed as a 14-year-old boy and Ghost, the anonymous founder of CC Unit, met Cook on July 23 with his camera rolling.

CUSD Assistant Superintendent Rick Grove said the district has no comment. The Coast News left a message with the Carlsbad Police Department, but nothing was returned by publication. An attempt to reach Cook through his West Coast Elite baseball company was unsuccessful.

This story has been updated from its original version.