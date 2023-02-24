Motorist dies in fiery crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — A male motorist died in San Marcos on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle that crossed over a road median and into oncoming traffic near the intersection of South Rancho Santa Fe Road near La Colusa Drive, law enforcement officials confirmed.

The driver of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee was heading northbound on South Rancho Santa Fe Road on Thursday morning when they lost control of their vehicle and struck the median. The Jeep continued traveling over the median into the southbound lanes of South Rancho Santa Fe Road, colliding with a 2008 Lincoln MKZ.

The force of the collision caused the Jeep to roll on its side and catch fire, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The driver of the Lincoln had to be extricated from the vehicle and was brought to the hospital with significant injuries, where he later died.

The Jeep’s driver also had to be rescued from his vehicle and was brought to the hospital with minor injuries, but he survived. There were no other passengers in either car.

Firefighters with the San Marcos Fire Department were in the area when the collision occurred. They immediately began rescue efforts, with deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station arriving moments later.

Sheriff’s officials said an investigation into the collision is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Neither drugs nor alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is urged to contact Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Valdez at 760-510-5042.

