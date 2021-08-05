The Coast News Group
Cities Encinitas News

Motorcyclist hurt in Encinitas crash

by Coast News wire services0

ENCINITAS — A motorcyclist was injured this morning after colliding with an SUV in Encinitas, police said.

The accident was reported at 8:05 a.m. at the intersection of Olivenhain Road and El Camino Real, according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department watch commander.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and treated for unspecified injuries, the watch commander said. The SUV driver was unharmed.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for the intersection until 10 a.m. The intersection was not closed but was ”very slow-going,” the watch commander said.

Pin0LinkedIn0

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment