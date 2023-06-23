Mother of 2 kids fatally struck on SR-78 pleads not guilty to child abuse, DUI

VISTA — A woman accused of driving drunk on a Vista freeway just before a crash that killed two of her children pleaded not guilty on June 22 to child abuse and DUI counts.

Sandra Ortiz, 33, was arrested following the Father’s Day crash that killed her 10-year-old son, Alan, and her 16-year-old daughter, Amy.

Police said that after a piece of luggage fell from their vehicle at around 6 p.m. Sunday, Ortiz pulled the car over to the side of state Route 78.

The children then entered the freeway in order to retrieve it and were struck by an oncoming vehicle, police said. Ortiz and four of her other children were in the car when the fatal crash happened.

She was initially arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and was in custody on $500,000 bail, but Vista Superior Court Judge Matthew Brower released Ortiz on supervised own recognizance on Thursday.

She must follow a number of conditions while out of custody, including prohibitions against driving and a protective order was signed for her four surviving children.

That order will allow her to see the children in person while attending Alan and Amy’s funeral services, but otherwise, their communications may only occur over the telephone. Brower said additional contact would be permitted if a family, juvenile, or probate judge issues a custody or visitation order allowing such contact.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie De Jesus, who requested that bail remain set at $500,000, alleged Ortiz had a blood alcohol level of 0.14% two hours after the crash.

De Jesus alleged Ortiz did not have a valid driver’s license at the time and that the six children were riding in the car “unsecured, without seatbelts.”

It remains unclear what prompted the children to enter the freeway. De Jesus stated in court that Ortiz didn’t make “any effort to stop the children from exiting the vehicle or to get the children out of the freeway.”

The children’s father, Miguel Aguilar, has told local news outlets that he does not believe Ortiz instructed the children to get out of the car.

He told 10News in an interview, “My wife loved our kids and my wife would have done anything for them and she did not go up and tell them to get out of the car.”

During the arraignment, Ortiz wept throughout and stated, “I would never do anything to hurt my babies.”

For up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County, check out Daily Arrest Logs. Read more local crime news here.