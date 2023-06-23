Teen seriously injured in e-bike collision in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with major injuries Thursday evening after colliding with a work van while riding an e-bike in Encinitas.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was riding northbound on El Camino Real when he changed lanes into the path of an oncoming work van, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies and paramedics with the Encinitas Fire Department rushed the boy to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with major injuries, officials said.

The van’s driver was unharmed, remained on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement. Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

The Sheriff’s Department urges anyone who may have witnessed the collision, have a cell phone or surveillance video of the incident, or have any other information to contact the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station Traffic Division at 760-966-3500.

