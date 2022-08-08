Mother injured in e-bike accident in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — A mother was in the hospital today with serious injuries after an accident with an SUV.

The 35-year-old woman was traveling on her e-bike near the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street with her 16-month-old daughter when the two collided with a 42-year-old woman in a Toyota 4-Runner around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

The mother was transported to a local hospital suffering serious injuries. The child did not appear injured, police said, but was also transported as a precaution.

The driver stayed on scene and worked with police.

The accident was under investigation.

