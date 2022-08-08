New Restaurant Row owner proposes mixed-use project at site

SAN MARCOS — The new owner of the Old California Restaurant Row property in San Marcos has applied to develop over 200 housing units and 10,000 square feet of new commercial space on a portion of the site still home to several businesses.

Located along West San Marcos Boulevard and Via Vera Cruz, Restaurant Row has been a San Marcos pillar since it was founded by developer Jim Eubank in the 1970s, hosting a variety of mom-and-pop as well as chain eateries over the years.

Many were shocked when the Eubank family sold the land to a company called San Marcos Restaurant Row LLC at the end of 2020, as reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune. Application materials submitted to the city of San Marcos on June 17 identify the new owner as Elizabeth Papera and real estate company Lennar Homes of California as the developer and applicant for the project.

The submitted plans cover a nearly 11-acre site area in the center of the property, partially bordering West San Marcos Boulevard. Most of the area is currently used for parking but also houses businesses The King & I of San Marcos, Landon’s East Meets West, Old California Mining Company, The 55 Yardline Sports Bar and Grill, and IHOP in two separate buildings.

City officials do not know whether the developer plans to displace these businesses as part of their project.

“If they are going to be displaced, I don’t know if the developer is going to be working with the existing businesses to find space for them in their plan,” said city spokeswoman Tess Sangster. “[Whether] it is or isn’t his plan, our goal is to be able to have them continue their business. It would be great if we could get them set up at another location in town.”

Leaders of Lennar’s San Diego division said they are still early in the process for the project but are envisioning a thriving residential and commercial area.

“Our vision for the area is to create a vibrant and walkable neighborhood with outdoor dining, shops and services, social gathering spaces and new housing,” said Alex Plishner, senior vice president of Lennar’s San Diego division. “Plans are still very early in the application process, but we look forward to hearing feedback from members of the community.”

Previously known as a dining and entertainment hub with up to 15 businesses at a time, Restaurant Row has seen the closure of several restaurants in recent years, including longtime favorites like San Marcos Brewery and Grill in 2020, Sublime Alehouse in 2021, and Katsu Seafood and Steakhouse earlier this year. It’s not all due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jim Hadley, owner of the 55 Yardline Sports Bar, said many businesses have been leaving upon hearing that their leases will not be renewed with the pending redevelopment. Hadley’s lease ends in February, and while he may be able to get an extension, he doesn’t know what will come next.

“I’ve been here 17 years and made a damn good business out here. Now, I can’t even sell because without a long-term lease, no one’s going to buy if they can’t invest,” Hadley said. “I would love to stay in business; I don’t want to close my business. But with how it’s looking, I might have to close my doors and walk. I have 24 employees that will lose their jobs.”

While exact details about the project are vague, the application mentions plans for constructing 202 multifamily and townhome units above ground-level commercial businesses, as well as a 1.5- acre park and street improvements.

Before selling the property, the city of San Marcos had approved a minor redevelopment plan to spruce up Restaurant Row with additional landscaping and patios. However, this project has since been tabled with the change in ownership.

Lennar, which has a San Diego division office, has constructed dozens of residential units in San Marcos, including three residential communities — Parkside at Mission Circle, Skylark near Foothills Park, and Sunrise on Sunrise Avenue.

While currently zoned for light industrial and mixed-use development, Lennar has proposed zoning the site as a specific plan area, which would set long-term development goals.

A public hearing for the project will likely not occur for at least a year, Sangster estimated, as staff needs to review the application before it can go to the Planning Commission. The application would go to the City Council for final review and approval if approved by the commission.

According to Sangster, the developer sent out a notice of the application to all businesses within a 1000-foot radius of the project site rather than the typical 500-foot requirement.

Other ongoing projects are rapidly changing the landscape of the area surrounding Restaurant Row. The former Sears building at 1100 West San Marcos, located directly west of Old California Coffeehouse and Eatery but separately owned, will be demolished in the coming months and replaced with a mixed-use development holding 82 residential units and 5,000 square feet of commercial space, according to Sangster.