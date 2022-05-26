Memory care community reopens after renovations

SAN MARCOS —Silvergate San Marcos, North County’s leading boutique-style retirement community, re-opened its dedicated Memory Care Suites building on Thursday, May 12, 2022 after completing more than $800,000 in major renovations. Dozens of industry professionals from the health care sector were on hand to tour the remodeled building, explore the community’s new “destination” activity rooms, sample the same chef-crafted food residents enjoy and experience what everyday life is like in Silvergate’s award-winning memory care environment.

Unique to Silvergate, the dedicated Memory Care Suites building was designed specifically for seniors managing the challenges associated with impaired memory. The building houses six distinct “neighborhoods,” each made up of private and shared rooms oriented towards common living and dining room spaces. The neighborhood design takes a more personalized, home-like approach to care and provides residents with an easy-to-navigate building floorplan.

“Silvergate was among the first to bring a specialized memory care neighborhood design to the marketplace for seniors living with memory loss and we’re proud of that,” said Matt Petree, Vice President of Development for the Silvergate senior living communities.

“We’re continually working to improve our properties for the benefit of our residents and these newly renovated memory care neighborhoods provide a new, contemporary feel in a safe and secure environment where residents don’t have hallways or corridors to wander. That means they’re less likely to experience confusion or anxiety, which creates a comfortable and familiar setting for those living with impaired memory.”

“We have a seasoned team of nurses, medical technicians and caregivers who deliver the highest levels of care with the greatest degree of dignity, respect, and sensitivity,” said Joan Rink-Carroll, Executive Director for the Silvergate San Marcos community.

“Our memory care services are the gold standard because we maintain an industry-leading caregiver-to-resident ratio with at least one caregiver for every six residents. We believe having more eyes on fewer residents provides increased supervision and assures the safety and security of residents.”

Each neighborhood has an adjacent, themed Activity Room that has been renovated, giving residents a variety of destinations each day for activities and events, including an arts and craft room, a music room, a quiet reading room and a sun room.

These spaces help provide residents with an opportunity to connect with others and engage in regular activities every day such as music therapy, wellness classes, brain teasers and group conversation. These upgraded Activity Rooms come on line with an all-new roster of therapeutic and inspiring activities for residents who are living with the challenges associated with dementia and memory loss.

“Oh my gosh…Silvergate’s Memory Care Suites are beautiful!” said, Jacqueline Gogue, Customer Success Manager at A Place For Mom, the nation’s leading senior care referral network, who attended Silvergate’s re-opening celebration at Silvergate. “They’ve been recently renovated, but really the difference here is that the community is family-owned and operated. So you can feel the warmth and caring here. Also, the longevity of their staff is amazing here and that really penetrates through every level of care. I also love that there are ‘destination’ activity rooms so that residents have more than one place to spend time. I’m very impressed!”

Interior upgrades to the building include: all new flooring, furniture, artwork, wall coverings, window treatments, resurfaced fireplaces with new decorative wall tiles, all new lighting throughout, new fixtures, new accessories for activities, games and crafts and enhanced directional signage.

A new Private Family Dining Room space will provide families with an elegant space to gather together and celebrate memorable occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries and the holidays.

The on-site hair and beauty salon has also been upgraded with all new equipment, flooring and a fresh contemporary design. Throughout the week, this on-property salon gives residents exclusive access to top-notch services from experienced stylists from the comfort and safety of their home.

“We’re all here to support patients, families and the community and Silvergate is beautiful,” said Tegan Ellis, Regional Sales Director for Traditions Health, a hospice care provider in San Diego county. “I kind of want to move in myself. The food is fantastic but really it’s the warmth and friendliness. You know when you walk into a space and you feel like you’re home. I got that feeling when I walked in here. It’s especially calming for families who are relinquishing their loved ones into a new environment. It’s an amazing community!”

To learn more about the benefits of Silvergate’s highly specialized approach to caring for residents living with memory loss, those interested can set up a safe, private, in-person tour of the newly renovated Memory Care Suites by calling David Nelson at 760-744-4484 or visit SilvergateRR.com.

Ask for a free copy of the community’s guide to ”What To Look For In A Great Memory Care Community” when you visit. General information about the independent living, assisted living and memory care accommodations at Silvergate can be found at SilvergateRR.com/SM. Silvergate is located at 1550 Security Place, San Marcos, CA 92078.