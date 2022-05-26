You’re invited to the Build NCC Ribbon Cutting and Exploration Day!

COAST CITIES — Caltrans and SANDAG invite you to join us for the Build NCC Ribbon Cutting and Exploration Day on Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve!

The event begins with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. at the new bike and pedestrian suspension bridge. Then, check out the new biking and walking trails, explore the San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve, test out an e-bike, and enjoy refreshments.

But wait – there’s more! Visitors who explore all five stations will have a chance to win special commemorative giveaways (while supplies last).

Location: 3050 Manchester Avenue, Cardiff, CA

Parking: MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, Cardiff, CA 92007

Date: June 4, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

We encourage you to take public transit, walk, or bike to the event. If you drive, free parking will be available at MiraCosta College, and free shuttles to the event will be provided.

We’re partnering with Encinitas BCycle to offer discounted $5 BCycle Day Pass ($15 value) to ride e-bikes using promo code: NCCDAY22 on June 4.

Download the free BCycle App at Bcycle.com/app, select Day Pass and follow prompts using promo code: NCCDAY22 to get your discounted pass. Use the real-time map in the app to find a station near you to check out a bike and start riding.

*Please note BCycle riders must be 18 years or older. Please wear a helmet while riding and return to an empty dock when finished riding to avoid over-time fees.

Learn more at KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/ExploreBuildNCC