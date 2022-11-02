Meet the new and expanded Encinitas Chamber of Commerce team

If you’ve stopped by the Encinitas Chamber and Encinitas Visitor Center office lately, you may have noticed some new faces.

“In an effort to bring more benefits and expertise to the Encinitas business community, we have welcomed new staff to further promote a prosperous business environment for our members,” says Chamber CEO Sherry Yardley. “Meet our expanded team!”

A resident of Encinitas for 20 years, Carol Knight is the Community Relations & Membership Director. Since 2021 she has overseen events, membership, marketing communications and the Visitors Center. She uses her 30+ years of public relations and events experience to help make a positive impact on the community, it’s businesses and the Chamber members. Carol loves exploring Olivenhain’s trails, local beaches and having brunch on the patio at one of Encinitas’ many restaurants.

Tracee McCoy is the new Membership Coordinator and 25-year resident. After raising her children, Tracee retired as a Director of Operations in the medical field. Wanting to be more involved in the community, she applied to work at the Chamber. Tracee’s favorites are Moonlight Beach, Trattoria I Trulli and shopping local to support local businesses and artists.

Autumn Benjamin is our new Event Coordinator and Administrative Assistant. A graduate of University of Vermont with a degree in Community Entrepreneurship, she has been passionate about small business and nonprofit work ever since. After owning a wellness company, she brings skills in event planning, operations, and management here to the Chamber. Autumn loves watching live music at the Roxy, the Crack Shack, and hanging out at Cardiff State beach.

Laura Charlton is the Chamber’s PR Consultant and worked with national corporations including Disney, and NAMM before forming her own PR Firm in 2006. She now focuses her efforts locally to generate awareness for San Diego clients including the Encinitas Chamber. She is especially proud of writing this column and in generating exposure for the great things the Chamber offers the community. Her perfect day in Encinitas includes a walk on Swami’s beach followed by lunch at La Especial Norte.

Josh Robert grew up in Canada and moved to Los Angeles over eleven years ago to work in the entertainment industry as a singer, dancer and actor. He relocated to San Diego to pursue a career in social media and digital marketing and loves integrating his love for art and creativity while helping small local businesses grow and build eye catching content. His favorite things to do are yoga in the park, beach days, paddle boarding and archery.

“Connect with us on social media and visit our website to learn more about us, what we do and benefits of membership,” Sherry says. “We hope to see you soon!”