March against Human Trafficking

Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland invites the public to its Human Trafficking Awareness Event and Walk Jan. 29, at the United Methodist Church of Vista, 490 S. Melrose, Vista. Attendees should arrive by 10 a.m. to the church’s Fellowship Hall on the lower level. Featured guest San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan will speak at 10:30 a.m. The Walk will begin at 11 a.m. For more information, visit soroptimistvista.org. Masks will be required for indoor portion.