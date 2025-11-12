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Fallbrook Quilt Guild member Ada Clemons, 77, of Escondido with one her handmade quilts displayed in the Fallbrook Quilt Show at Son Rise Fellowship Church on Nov. 8. Photo by Leo Place
Fallbrook Quilt Guild member Ada Clemons, 77, of Escondido with one her handmade quilts displayed in the Fallbrook Quilt Show at Son Rise Fellowship Church on Nov. 8. Photo by Leo Place
Arts & EntertainmentCitiesFallbrook/BonsallNewsRegion

Photos: Biennial Fallbrook Quilt Show

by Leo Place687

FALLBROOK — The halls of Son Rise Fellowship Church were bursting with a mosaic of colors over the weekend, as hundreds of attendees perused a display of more than 200 ornate quilts crafted by Fallbrook’s guild of committed quilters.

The two-day show, on Nov. 7 and 8, features works ranging from traditional geometric quilts to bold, intricate creations, capturing the culmination of hundreds of hours of careful construction. Much of this work happens at the Fallbrook Quilt Guild’s monthly meetings, where members support one another in their quilting projects, teach new quilters, and serve the community. 

The majority of members are from Fallbrook, with others from Escondido, Oceanside, Murrieta, and other parts of North County. 

“I think we’ve got about 88, normally we have about 45 at a meeting,” said guild member Cindy Stephen. “It’s a smaller guild than some. It’s kind of a warm, inviting environment, we’ve been told.” 

Attendees to the 2025 Fallbrook Quilt Show on Nov. 7 peruse dozens of quilted creations made by the members of the Fallbrook Quilt Guild at Son Rise Fellowship Church. Photo by Leo Place
Attendees of the 2025 Fallbrook Quilt Show on Nov. 7 peruse dozens of quilted creations made by the members of the Fallbrook Quilt Guild at Son Rise Fellowship Church. Photo by Leo Place
The two-day Fallbrook Quilt Show at Son Rise Fellowship Church showcases the unique talents of guild members and their creations over the years. Photo by Leo Place
The two-day Fallbrook Quilt Show at Son Rise Fellowship Church showcases the unique talents of guild members and their creations over the years. Photo by Leo Place
Attendees to the 2025 Fallbrook Quilt Show on Nov. 7 peruse dozens of quilted creations made by the members of the Fallbrook Quilt Guild at Son Rise Fellowship Church. Photo by Leo Place
Attendees to the 2025 Fallbrook Quilt Show on Nov. 7 peruse dozens of quilted creations made by the members of the Fallbrook Quilt Guild at Son Rise Fellowship Church. Photo by Leo Place

The guild meets monthly on the first Thursday of the month at Fallbrook Community Center. Along with working on personal projects, members create quilts for newborns at Camp Pendleton, for individuals in hospice care, and for the local nursing home. 

A major highlight of the quilt show is the quilt auction, with Betsy Shirkley presiding over the action as auctioneer. Approximately 60 quilts, made by guild members, were available, with some selling for hundreds of dollars. 

The show also features a country store selling fabric goods, vendor booths, and more. 

The Fallbrook Quilt Guild was established in 1987 and is a nonprofit. Funds raised during the show are used to cover guild expenses, including monthly rentals of the community center.

Fallbrook Quilt Guild member Betsy Shirkley, in blue, hears bids for quilts during the auction on the second day of the Fallbrook Quilt Show at Son Rise Fellowship Church on Nov. 7. Photo by Leo Place
Fallbrook Quilt Guild member Betsy Shirkley, in blue, hears bids for quilts during the auction on the second day of the Fallbrook Quilt Show at Son Rise Fellowship Church on Nov. 7. Photo by Leo Place
The Fallbrook Quilt Show at Son Rise Fellowship Church features quilts made by current guild members and those who have since passed away. Photo by Leo Place
The Fallbrook Quilt Show at Son Rise Fellowship Church features quilts made by current guild members and those who have since passed away. Photo by Leo Place
The two-day Fallbrook Quilt Show at Son Rise Fellowship Church showcases the unique talents of guild members and their creations over the years. Photo by Leo Place
The two-day Fallbrook Quilt Show at Son Rise Fellowship Church showcases the unique talents of guild members and their creations over the years. Photo by Leo Place
Attendees to the Fallbrook Quilt Show bid on creations by Fallbrook Quilt Guild members at Son Rise Fellowship Church on Nov. 7. Photo by Leo Place
Attendees to the Fallbrook Quilt Show bid on creations by Fallbrook Quilt Guild members at Son Rise Fellowship Church on Nov. 7. Photo by Leo Place
This highly-coveted quilt is the star item of the auction on the second day of the Fallbrook Quilt Show at Son Rise Fellowship Church on Nov. 7. Photo by Leo Place
This highly coveted quilt is the star item of the auction on the second day of the Fallbrook Quilt Show at Son Rise Fellowship Church on Nov. 7. Photo by Leo Place
Fallbrook Quilt Guild member and auctioneer Betsy Shirkley, in blue, hears bids on a unique applique quilt made by beloved late guild member Dianne Puckett, who has since passed away. Photo by Leo Place
Fallbrook Quilt Guild member and auctioneer Betsy Shirkley, in blue, hears bids on a unique applique quilt made by beloved late guild member Dianne Puckett, who has since passed away. Photo by Leo Place
Attendees to the 2025 Fallbrook Quilt Show on Nov. 7 peruse dozens of quilted creations made by the members of the Fallbrook Quilt Guild at Son Rise Fellowship Church. Photo by Leo Place
Attendees of the 2025 Fallbrook Quilt Show on Nov. 7 peruse dozens of quilted creations made by the members of the Fallbrook Quilt Guild at Son Rise Fellowship Church. Photo by Leo Place
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Leo Place covers the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, San Marcos and Vista, as well as several school districts. They previously worked at the Santa Maria Times and Lynden Tribune, and were a 2021 California fellow at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. They are originally from the Pacific Northwest.

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