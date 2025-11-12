Photos: Biennial Fallbrook Quilt Show

FALLBROOK — The halls of Son Rise Fellowship Church were bursting with a mosaic of colors over the weekend, as hundreds of attendees perused a display of more than 200 ornate quilts crafted by Fallbrook’s guild of committed quilters.

The two-day show, on Nov. 7 and 8, features works ranging from traditional geometric quilts to bold, intricate creations, capturing the culmination of hundreds of hours of careful construction. Much of this work happens at the Fallbrook Quilt Guild’s monthly meetings, where members support one another in their quilting projects, teach new quilters, and serve the community.

The majority of members are from Fallbrook, with others from Escondido, Oceanside, Murrieta, and other parts of North County.

“I think we’ve got about 88, normally we have about 45 at a meeting,” said guild member Cindy Stephen. “It’s a smaller guild than some. It’s kind of a warm, inviting environment, we’ve been told.”

The guild meets monthly on the first Thursday of the month at Fallbrook Community Center. Along with working on personal projects, members create quilts for newborns at Camp Pendleton, for individuals in hospice care, and for the local nursing home.

A major highlight of the quilt show is the quilt auction, with Betsy Shirkley presiding over the action as auctioneer. Approximately 60 quilts, made by guild members, were available, with some selling for hundreds of dollars.

The show also features a country store selling fabric goods, vendor booths, and more.

The Fallbrook Quilt Guild was established in 1987 and is a nonprofit. Funds raised during the show are used to cover guild expenses, including monthly rentals of the community center.