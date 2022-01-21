Oceanside names MLK service winner

OCEANSIDE — Each year, the city of Oceanside recognizes and honors a resident of Oceanside or Camp Pendleton who exemplifies the ideals and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and who has served the community through volunteer activities over a long period of time.

Robbie Hass was named the 2022 recipient of the city of Oceanside Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award at the annual commemoration celebration hosted by the North San Diego County Branch of the NAACP Jan. 17.

Ever since Hass moved to Oceanside 22 years ago, she has been committed to giving back to the community. She has participated in numerous clubs and organizations, donating her time and energy in service to Oceanside and North County. The first club Robbie joined in 2000 was the North County African American Women’s Association which provides scholarships to young women. She also served on the Moonlight Foundation for seven years. More recently in 2019, Hass joined the board of directors of Community Housing Works, a non-profit affordable housing developer dedicated to expanding housing opportunities for working families struggling in an expensive housing market.

With her main focus on improving the lives and education of Oceanside youth, Hass was a charter member of the Oceanside Promise Foundation, to work to ensure every Oceanside student graduates high school and college, ready for a career and a successful life. She also served on the Oceanside Boys & Girls Club board of directors for 14 years.

Hass is a lifetime member of the NAACP and was named its Woman of the Year in 2017. In 2018, she was awarded Woman of the Year in our Assembly District.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s principle of non-violence is a principle Hass lives by. She seeks to win friendship and understanding and defeat injustices of all kinds. Like Dr. King, she learns about issues in the community and then makes it her duty to help those around her through commitment, talent, intelligence, grace and humor.

Mayor Esther Sanchez presented the MLK Community Service Award to Hass at the Jan. 26 City Council meeting.