Man who died in Oceanside motorcycle crash identified

OCEANSIDE — Authorities have publicly identified a 43-year-old man who was killed last weekend in a motorcycle crash in Oceanside.

Jacob Terro of Oceanside lost control of his eastbound Buell two-wheeler motorcycle shortly before 12:30 a.m. on June 25 while using the right shoulder of state Route 78 to pass slower-moving traffic, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Terro tumbled onto the roadway near Jefferson Street where several vehicles struck him, the agency reported. He died at the scene of the accident.