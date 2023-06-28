Make the most of your space with ‘useful’ herbs

Many horticulturists describe herbs as “useful plants.” They have a multitude of uses in cooking, fragrances, medicine, dyes and cosmetics.

When we decide what to plant in our gardens, we have to make a choice, depending on available space — which plant wins the spatial allotment, and which does not.

At the Pine Street Community Garden, one of the plot owners recently was pacing out her 4-by-20-foot plot for summer planting and considered re-planting artichokes.

In the previous year her lustily grown choke had produced only 15 artichokes but took up half of the garden bed.

So, realizing that the artichoke is not a “useful plant” in a small, raised bed, she pulled up the mother plant and gave the offshoot to another gardener, opting instead for smaller summer squash, tomatoes and herbs.

According to Katherine Whiteside, a horticulturist colleague from New York and author of “The Way We Garden Now”:

“Start your herb project with a south-facing bed in a dry sunny spot ready for planting. Allow at least one square foot per herb, because you want to have enough herbs to really be useful. It is too stingy to add one or two leaves to the salad. Grow handfuls of herbs. You will always be able to use or give away extras.

“A brand-new gardener might want to plant an herb patch two feet wide and four feet long with space for eight different culinary herbs. Plant your bed near the kitchen for a quick harvest.”

This recipe for success can also be applied on a smaller scale to any existing raised bed, a series of large window boxes or the latest in gardening fashion — a horse trough!

When planning your bed, and making your purchases, ask your garden center expert how large each plant will grow and whether it is considered an annual or perennial.

Most of the herbs in this article will produce best when purchased as 3-inch seedlings or in quart containers.

WHICH HERBS TO CHOOSE

BASIL – With the wide variety of basils available, it is hard to pick just one! So, if your space allows, try to grow at least three. Thai basil has a smaller and much tastier leaf than the Italian varieties, with a red hue that adds spice to all stir fry dishes. Genovese basil has large leaves, and African basil can be raised as a perennial.

CILANTRO — Not everyone’s favorite, but useful in all Mexican dishes such as tacos, salsa, and mixed green and black bean salad.

DILL — This towering annual grows to 3 feet tall, and each piece of the plant is useful. Used as an indoor arrangement in a large vase, this will wow your guests and each can take home a small sample as a place setting!

LAVENDER — This aromatic miniature shrub will cast its soothing spell when touched, but give it plenty of room at the edge of the garden to spread. In Southern California, this plant will multiply two-fold each year.

THYME — Although this spicy herb can be difficult to harvest, it just requires a pair of tiny scissors to snip enough to add to chicken, soup or even pizza.

When shopping, ask the garden center expert to help you locate a a number of varieties, since each has a distinct flavor.

OREGANO — A yearlong favorite, this fast-growing perennial can be snipped for a meal or easily transplant to other places, such as your friend’s backyard.

PARSLEY — Either flat-leafed or curly, this favorite will never stop growing. Clip on a weekly basis, since pruning stimulates growth.

WHY COOK WITH HERBS

We all love the scent and the flavor of herbs, but nutrition can also be added to the list of reasons to grow our favorite culinary plants.

“As I always tell my clients, herbs are one of the most powerful sources of antioxidants,” says Jennifer Maeng, a New York City-based dietitian. “Herbs also add so much flavor to food so if you are trying to cut down on salt, try flavoring your food with fresh herbs.”

SHOP LOCAL FARMERS MARKETS FOR HERBS

On a recent visit to the Vista Farmers Market, located in the North County Courthouse parking lot, I had the pleasure of visiting the Whole Earth Acres farm stand hosted by owners Sui-Lin and Whitney Robinson.

Their stand is overflowing with over 50 varieties of herbs and vegetables. Each 3-inch plant is lovingly grown by the couple at their Vista greenhouse; the selection and quality of the plant material is unsurpassed.

Sui-Lin offers a multitude of basil, coriander, parsley, rosemary and lavender and grows many rare and exotic herbs I have never seen before. She is also an expert on chili peppers and offers gardeners a choice of the hottest Carolina Reaper to the milder shishito, perfect for roasting.

The Vista Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon and hosts over 100 farmers, growers, artisans and food vendors with a large, convenient free parking lot on site. Visit their site on Instagram @vistafarmersmarket92081 for details.

Jano Nightingale is a horticulturist and Master Gardener and teaches gardening classes at the Carlsbad Senior Center and other venues. Contact her at [email protected] for class information and consultations.