Man tried to kidnap 5-year-old girl at Moonlight Beach

ENCINITAS — A man attempted to walk away with a 5-year-old girl Sunday at Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. in the 400 block of West B Street at Moonlight Beach, said officials at the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station.

The unidentified man took the girl’s hand and tried to walk away, officials said. The child’s mother grabbed her daughter’s hand and yelled at the man, who fled in a southerly direction.

The child was not hurt.

The man was described as white, in his mid-30s, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 160 pounds, skinny, with short or buzz-cut blonde hair, wearing only gray sweatpants and no shoes or shirt, sheriff’s officials said. Detectives were investigating.

