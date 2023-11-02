Man sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for Escondido man’s killing

VISTA — A man who killed an Escondido man whose body was found dumped near Lake Henshaw was sentenced Nov. 1 to 16 years to life in state prison.

Eduardo Zamora, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a knife allegation in the slaying of 71-year-old Stanley Stephens.

Stephens was reported missing from his North Broadway home in August 2022, and Escondido police put out a call to the public for information regarding his whereabouts.

A search of the area near Stephens’ home was conducted by police to no avail.

Zamora was arrested the following month on suspicion of murdering Stephens, though Stephens’ body was not located until a few days after Zamora’s arrest.

A criminal complaint alleges the killing occurred three days before Stephens was reported missing.

A motive for the killing has not been disclosed. A neighbor of Stephens told CBS8 last year that Stephens and Zamora were once roommates.

