Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

San Diego County Sheriff’s North Coastal Station incident reports from Nov. 4 to Nov. 14. All arrestees within these reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 2:34 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach. The male victim, 45, reported stolen personal identifying information.

Hermelindo Solis, 35, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Stevens Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism and misdemeanor obstructing peace officers. Two victims, a female, 70, and a male, 50, reported damaged two automobiles valued at $1,000 and windows valued at $500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 10:33 a.m. on Nov. 8 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 55, reported stolen cash ($250), a blue purse ($40), a black wallet ($25), a pair of eyeglasses ($10).

Helio Faraco, 56, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Carol View Drive, Cardiff by the Sea, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI.

Cesar Gonzalez, 33, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 8 at Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Eric Christensen, 39, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. on Nov. 8 at Vandergrift Blvd, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony violation of parole.

William Ledbetter, 46, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony grand theft. The male victim, 60, reported stolen miscellaneous tools valued at $2,500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 7:47 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Manchester Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 58, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($628), a pink Coach purse ($400), a pair of maroon Salt sunglasses ($200) and three ID cards ($27).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 3:53 a.m. on Nov. 8 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous clothing ($180) and items ($150).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 4:57 a.m. on Nov. 8 at La Gracia, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 48, and the female victim, 47, reported stolen a silver pickup truck valued at $15,000, a silver Stonewell Swift utility trailer ($15,000), a black motorcycle ($10,000), miscellaneous tools ($5,000) and a red motorbike valued at ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 8:56 a.m. on Nov. 8 at La Gracia, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim, a company, reported stolen a white Fiesta automobile ($10,000), a white car ($6,000), four SanSung computers ($1,200), two keys ($200) and a credit card.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor fraud at 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Stratford Knoll, Encinitas. The female victim, 64, and the male victim, 63, reported stolen cash valued at $500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 8:07 a.m. on Nov. 9 at Melba Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 43, reported damaged a silver van ($4,000).

Ron Moore, 67, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 8:14 a.m. on Nov. 9 at Olympus St., Encinitas. The female victim, 51, reported damaged a white automobile valued at $1,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 9:43 a.m. on Nov. 9 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen cash ($4,980).

Nathen Gabriel, 57, was arrested at 12:43 a.m. on Nov. 9 at Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public and battery on a person. The male victim, 59, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, a vehicle at 9:11 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Ocean St., Solana Beach. The female victim, 32, reported stolen automotive parts valued at $2,000.

John Morrison, 37, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 10:01 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Sea View Ave., Del Mar. The male victim, 80, reported stolen two miscellaneous items valued at $1,500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, a shoplift at 2:07 p.m. on Nov. 10 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen cosmetic items ($579).

Suzanne Steinmeier, 40, was arrested at 3:05 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Coast Highway, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony agency warrant.

Eric Becerra, 39, was cited and released for misdemeanor an active warrant at 7:11 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Buena Creek Road, Vista.

Justin Heinrich, 35, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. on Nov. 11 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Center on suspicion of a felony battery with bodily injury. The female victim, 33, reported an apparent broken bone.

Christopher Buckland, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia; Stephen Sieber, 46, was cited and released for felony violation of parole at 5 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Neptune Ave., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Birmingham Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 57, reported stolen a black Coach umbrella ($30).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 2:48 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Raintree Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 53, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($1).

Brooke Fierro, 27, was cited and released for misdemeanor shoplift, obstructing peace officers and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 3:53 p.m. on Nov. 11 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen a bag ($149) and thirteen miscellaneous items valued at $212 that were recovered later.

Brooke Fierro, 27, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. on Nov. 11 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Center on suspicion of felony an agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Sea View Ave., Del Mar. The male victim, 68, and the female victim, 67, reported stolen miscellaneous gold jewelry ($50,000), a silver necklace ($40,000), a Swiss gold watch ($13,000), cash ($6,000), damaged windows ($1,000), a brown safe ($500), four passports and two ID cards.

Eric Colon, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 11 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 10:56 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Union St., Encinitas. The male victim, 42, and the female victim, 23, reported damaged windows ($100) and automotive parts ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 5:31 a.m. on Nov. 12 at West D St., Encinitas. The female victim, 67, reported damaged miscellaneous items ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 8:53 a.m. on Nov. 12 at Lynwood Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 55, reported a stolen gray pickup truck valued at $60,000 and a dark blue four-doors sedan valued at $20,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, a shoplift at 12:29 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported two stolen Apple watches ($1,030)

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 12 at West Circle Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim, 53, reported stolen cash ($1,857) and personal identifying information.

Jordan Brindley, 37, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon. The male victim, 24, reported another major injury.

David Bain, 60, was arrested at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 at Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Jail on suspicion of a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 8:12 a.m. on Nov. 13 at Glasgow Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 22, reported a stolen light blue purse ($10), cash ($20) and two miscellaneous items ($180).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 13 at West B St., Encinitas. The female victim, 45, reported a stolen blue Tory Burch suede purse ($300), Navy Federal credit card and checkbook, three ID cards ($32), DEA badge, a pink Coach leather wallet ($100), miscellaneous items ($30) and three credit cards.

Luis Cuevas, 24, was arrested at 10:07 a.m. on Nov. 13 at Interstate 5 regulator signs, San Clemente, and booked at San Diego Jail on suspicion of felony violation parole and another agency’s warrant.

Marsha Jackson, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor selling marijuana at 9:08 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Orpheus Ave., Encinitas.

Matthew Sappington, 39, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. on Nov. 14 at Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, a vehicle at 3:21 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Legaye Drive, Cardiff by the sea. The male victim, 47, reported a stolen license plate ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 7:27 a.m. on Nov. 14 at Rubenstein Drive, Cardiff by the sea. The male victim, 50, reported a stolen red Specialized Epic bicycle valued at $2,500.

Steven Choate, 56, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. on Nov. 14 at East D St., Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a felony violation of parole.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim, 58, reported stolen a Canon EOS-6D-Mark camera valued at $5,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 6:48 a.m. on Nov. 15 at Village Run E, Encinitas. The male victim, 56, reported a stolen aluminum four-door sedan valued at $3,500.