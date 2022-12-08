Weekly Crime Reports: Over $100K in valuables stolen from Solana Beach home

SOLANA BEACH — A residential burglary resulting in more than $100,000 in stolen cash and valuables was reported last Wednesday in Solana Beach.

The female victim, 54, reported the incident at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the 600 block of West Solana Circle.

The victim reported approximately $103,204 in stolen valuables, including over $40,000 worth of U.S currency and $43,000 of rings. Other stolen items include bracelets, miscellaneous papers/ID, coins, miscellaneous jewelry, and social security information, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The burglary took place while the victim was on vacation, but as of right now, there is no additional information surrounding the incident. No suspect has been identified.

Weekly Crime Reports

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Nov. 19 to Nov. 30 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 10:04 a.m. on Nov. 19 at Stratford Court, Del Mar. The male victim, 58, reported stolen power tools ($705).

Torres, 24, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 19 at Shadowridge Drive, Vista for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant.

Flores, 28, was arrested at 10:01 a.m. on Nov. 19 at ½ Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances.

Ward, 44, was arrested at 4:00 a.m. on Nov. 19 at Coast Boulevard, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, and misdemeanor use/being under the influence of controlled substances.

Wright, 19, was cited and released for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant at 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 19 at ½ Melrose Avenue, Oceanside.

Laslovich, 30, was arrested at 7:20 a.m. on Nov. 19 at Leucadia Boulevard, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 20 at S. Coast Highway and J Street, Encinitas. The missing individual is a 51 year old female.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 20 at El Portal Street and N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 52, reported damaged a bicycle ($5,200), and a car window ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach. The male victim, 29, reported damaged a red pickup truck ($3,000).

Nagy, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 12:08 p.m. on Nov. 21 at N. Vulcan Avenue and Sunset Drive, Encinitas.

Perez, 42, was cited and released for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant at 12:05 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Nettleton Avenue, Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 11:07 a.m. on Nov. 21 at N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a hamburger restaurant, reported stolen U.S currency ($1,700), and checks ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:44 a.m. on Nov. 21 at Beechtree Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 35, reported stolen automotive parts ($2,500).

Hernandez, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant at 7:10 a.m. on Nov. 21 at Barham Drive, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (from vehicle) at 2:19 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Urania Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim, 25, reported a stolen license plate ($20).

Butts, 51, was arrested at 8:03 a.m. on Nov. 22 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor DUI.

Clark, 71, was arrested at 12:36 p.m. on Nov. 22 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Macfaden, 31, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 22 at State Street, Carlsbad, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony of carrying a concealed dirk/dagger, and probation violation.

Mauser, 33, was arrested at 8:56 p.m. on Nov. 22 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony grand theft (shoplifting). The commercial victim, a retail store, reported stolen miscellaneous clothing items ($622), miscellaneous items ($463), miscellaneous tools ($37), miscellaneous food items ($121), and miscellaneous household goods ($40).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 2:28 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Elmbranch and Beechtree drives, Encinitas. The male victim, 26, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 10:27 a.m. on Nov. 22 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The found property includes 12 rounds of ammunition.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 10:13 a.m. on Nov. 22 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The found property includes a Ruger 10/22 rifle, and miscellaneous ammunition.

Almaas, 51, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 9:29 a.m. on Nov. 22 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Stone, 39, was arrested at 8:48 a.m. 0n Nov. 22 at Santa Fe Drive, Cardiff by the Sea, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being under the use/influence of controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 22 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The female victim, 24, reported stolen a bicycle ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 22 at Plaza Street, Solana Beach. The found property includes an air gun.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 3:55 a.m. on Nov. 23 at Oakbranch Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 46, reported stolen automotive parts ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 9:44 p.m. on Nov. 23 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 37, reported stolen automotive parts ($300).

Mitchell, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 11:06 a.m. on Nov. 23 at San Elijo Avenue, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a grocery market, reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($81).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 10:59 a.m. on Nov. 23 at Puebla Street, Encinitas. The victim, the city of Encinitas, reported damaged a fence ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 10:04 a.m. on Nov. 23 at Townsite Drive, Vista. The missing individual is a 19 year old male.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor simple battery at 3:34 p.m. on Nov. 24 at Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar. The male victim, 55, reported an apparent minor injury.

Jesina, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor marijuana possession (over an ounce) at 12:54 p.m. on Nov. 24 at N. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas.

Jesina, 41, was arrested at 12:54 p.m. on Nov. 24 at N. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

Ramos, 27, was arrested at 12:22 a.m. on Nov. 24 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor obstruction/resistance of peace officers/emergency medical technicians, misdemeanor DUI alcohol, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 9:13 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Lake and Birmingham drives, Encinitas. The male victim, 47, reported damaged a gold, 4-door Sedan ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (shoplifting) at 7:27 p.m. on Nov. 25 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a department store, reported stolen miscellaneous clothing items ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 1:12 p.m. on Nov. 25 at San Rodolfo Drive, Solana Beach. The commercial victim, a barber shop, reported stolen miscellaneous papers ($4), a bag ($1), and a lock ($200).

Gardner, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools at 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 25 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a retail store, reported stolen miscellaneous clothing items ($7), and

Riese, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 25 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a retail store, reported stolen a miscellaneous item ($1,300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery (on a person) at 11:53 a.m. on Nov. 25 at Neptune Avenue, Encinitas. One male victim, 20, reported an apparent minor injury, while the other male victim, 25, reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:58 a.m. on Nov. 25 at Sidonia Street, Encinitas. The female victim, 51, reported stolen automotive parts ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor simple battery at 9:32 p.m. on Nov. 26 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 51, reported no apparent injuries.

Bultman, 53, was cited and released for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 26 at San Elijo Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea. The commercial victim, a grocery market, reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($90), and miscellaneous consumable goods ($80).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 3:14 a.m. on Nov. 26 at Adams Run, Encinitas. The missing individual is a 47-year-old female.

Boess, 32, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 26 at Shadowridge Drive, Vista, for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant.

Shapiro, 39, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. on Nov. 27 at S. El Camino Real and Cerro Street, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances, and felony vandalism. The male victim, 40, reported damaged a fence ($5,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 5:13 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Coast Boulevard, Del Mar. The male victim, 29, reported stolen a red utility vehicle ($28,000), a black/green iPhone 13 ($1,000), and two shirts ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Rodney Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 57, reported stolen a miscellaneous item ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 7:57 p.m. on Nov. 27 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The female victim, 27, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($267), keys ($5), a purse ($5), a wallet ($30), identification cards/documents ($42), credit cards ($0), an ATM card ($0), a cell phone ($300), and intangible personal identifying information ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 8:13 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Ocean View Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 55, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 3:12 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar. The female victim, 69, reported stolen a white, 2-door, Sedan ($6,000).

Tipp, 52, was arrested at 8:28 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Gardendale Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Garcia, 36, was arrested at 10:05 a.m. on Nov. 27 at Countryhaven Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

McGuire, 29, was arrested at 7:17 p.m. on Nov. 28 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Choukri, 30, was arrested at 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Leucadia Boulevard, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 3:02 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Countrywood Lane, Encinitas. The victim, an electrical contracting service, reported damaged a car window ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 1:06 p.m. on Nov, 28 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a pharmacy, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($684).

Betts, 38, was arrested at 12:48 p.m. on Nov. 28 at S. Tremont Street, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for probation violation.

Mackey, 39, was cited and released for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant at 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 28 at Oceanside Bouelvard, Oceanside.

Butts, 51, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. on Nov. 28 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor obstruction/resistance of peace officers/emergency medical technicians and a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Frost, 43, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Rubenstein Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor contempt of court (violation of protective order).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor simple battery at 1:05 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Hidden Ridge Court, Encinitas. The male victim, 28, reported to apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 10:28 a.m. on Nov. 29 at Vista De La Tierra, Del Mar. The female victim, 72, reported damaged a fence ($250) and miscellaneous items ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:58 p.m. on Nov. 29 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 50, reported stolen a bicycle ($2,100).

Cardona, 29, was arrested at 9:06 a.m. on Nov. 29 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:43 a.m. on Nov. 30 at Windsor Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 38, reported stolen automotive parts ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:58 a.m. on Nov. 30 at S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 38, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($500).