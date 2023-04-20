The Coast News Group
A man was arrested after investigators allegedly found 3D printers, 3D printed gun parts and ammunition inside his RV (Not actual photo of suspect's guns). Stock photo
Man pleads not guilty following Escondido arrest for alleged gun lab

by Coast News wire services

VISTA — A 20-year-old man accused of operating an illegal firearm manufacturing lab out of an RV in Escondido pleaded not guilty on April 19 to more than two dozen felony counts.

Jace Allan Tornio was arrested Friday following a traffic stop in which he allegedly fled from a vehicle.

Escondido police said he was arrested and found with a concealed, “loaded unserialized Glock-style firearm,” as well as two high-capacity magazines and about three dozen rounds of ammo. Police said he also had five auto sear/switch devices, which allow guns to be converted from semi-automatic into automatic firearms.

Investigators searched his residence one day later and found an “illegal gun manufacturing operation” inside an RV on the property, where 3D printers, 3D printed gun parts and ammunition were allegedly found.

Tornio faces around 10 years in state prison if convicted of all charges, which include possession of a machine gun, converting a firearm into a machine gun, and possession of an assault weapon.

