Man killed by Sprinter train on Thursday in Vista

VISTA — A passenger train fatally struck a pedestrian on Thursday morning near Main Street and South Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, law enforcement confirmed.

The collision occurred just after 9 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered that a westbound Sprinter train had struck the man, who did not survive his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit is investigating the incident, as it occurred along a North County Transit District route. The Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man and determine a manner of death pending notification of his family.

This is the eighth fatal pedestrian train collision recorded in San Diego County since the start of the year, including three other individuals in February and four in January.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.