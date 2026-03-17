Man killed, another injured in Fallbrook assault

FALLBROOK — A man was killed and another was seriously injured in an alleged assault with a deadly weapon Monday night, authorities said.

Deputies from the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation responded about 8 p.m. to reports of an assault in the 3800 block of East Mission Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located two wounded men and began lifesaving measures before paramedics arrived.

One man died at the scene. The second man was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, authorities said. His condition was not immediately available.

The identity of the deceased was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A man was detained for questioning at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The circumstances leading up to the assault were not immediately clear. Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.