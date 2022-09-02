Man gets seven years for woman’s stabbing death on Carlsbad hiking trail

CARLSBAD — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17 years old was sentenced today to seven years in prison.

The defendant, Haloa Beaudet, 18, pleaded guilty last month to a murder count in connection with the Nov. 23, 2020, stabbing death of Lisa Thorborg in Carlsbad.

While Beaudet was a minor at the time of the offense, Judge Richard Monroy previously released the defendant’s name and case details in December 2020.

Police and prosecutors have not disclosed a motive for the killing, but testimony indicated the victim was not robbed or sexually assaulted.

The seven-year term is the maximum term a defendant can receive in juvenile court, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

During a hearing held in late 2020, a detective testified that Beaudet’s DNA was found on Thorborg’s shorts, and that surveillance footage from the nearby area captured a boy resembling the defendant running away from the park about 15 minutes after police believe Thorborg was killed.

A pairs of flip-flops believed to belong to Beaudet was also found near the crime scene.

Surveillance footage and license-plate reader data also showed that the boy’s grandmother dropped him off near the park about an hour before the attack.

Police set up a camera in the park following Thorborg’s death that they alleged shows the boy venturing along the trail on multiple occasions after Nov. 23, often barefoot and carrying flip-flops.

Beaudet was contacted by police in early December and ran from officers, who took him into custody, at which point his DNA was taken, according to police.

