Man found dead on Lake Hodges trail

REGION — An 81-year-old man was found dead on a hiking trail near Lake Hodges on July 26.

The man was reported missing that morning after he went on a walk in the Lake Hodges Recreation Area in Rancho Bernardo, immediately south of Escondido, according to the San Diego Police Department.

KGTV reported that the man started his walk at 10:30 a.m. and was reported missing three hours later.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department first reported the incident as an open-space rescue at 2:36 p.m. First responders in a helicopter spotted the man on the ground and those on scene pronounced him dead, according to the SDPD.

Neither the man’s name nor a cause of death was available. An investigation is ongoing.

Less than an hour after the man was found near Lake Hodges, an 18-year-old person was treated for dehydration just south in the Los Peñasquitos Canyon between the Rancho Peñasquitos and Mira Mesa neighborhoods, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. First responders were sent to the location just after 3:30 p.m.

A helicopter was used to take the person out of the area for medical evaluation, according to SDFD.

It was unclear exactly where in the recreation area the person was found. The person’s gender and exact condition were not immediately available.

Temperature highs have been nearly 100 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the week in the inland regions. The dangerously hot conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for the deserts and parts of San Diego County until 8 p.m. on July 28 with temperatures expected between 112 and 117 in some parts.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” NWS forecasters warned. “Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.”