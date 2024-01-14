Man hit, killed by train in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — A man was killed Saturday night after being hit by the train near the intersection of Vulcan Avenue and D Street.

The Transit Enforcement Unit of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident, which occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered a man who had been hit by a southbound BNSF freight train. He did not survive his injuries.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man and determine the cause and manner of death.

The North County Transit District route falls within the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit.

This is the second deadly train collision reported in the region this week. On Jan. 11, another man died after being hit by the Coaster train in the city of San Diego.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.